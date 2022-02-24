InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a better way for people who are taller in stature to use a grill's cooking surface without bending or straining," said one of three inventors, from Charlotte, N.C., "so we invented the BIG AND TALL GRILL. Our design offers an innovative alternative to conventional outdoor grills."

The patent-pending invention provides a more comfortable grill option for taller barbecuing enthusiasts. In doing so, it eliminates the need to bend over while grilling. As a result, it enhances safety, comfort and convenience and it could help to reduce strain on the back and legs. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for taller barbecuing enthusiasts. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CNC-710, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

