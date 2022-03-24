InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

 By InventHelp

PITTSBURGH, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --"I'm a bartender and I wanted to create a better pour spout to prevent injuries and increase efficiency while working," said one of two inventors, from Chico, Calif., "so we invented the SAFE POUR. Our design would offer a safer alternative to metal pour spouts."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved pour spout for liquor and wine bottles. In doing so, it prevents painful injuries associated with metal pour spouts. As a result, it enhances safety and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for bars and restaurants. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Sacramento sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-SCO-135, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

