InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

 By InventHelp

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create an accessory to prevent droplets of spit from being dispersed onto a cake when extinguishing birthday candles," said one of two inventors, from Raleigh, N.C., "so we invented JIMMY'S DECORATIVE CAKE COVER. Our design helps to prevent the birthday celebrant from spreading germs, bacteria and other viruses."

The invention protects a birthday cake from spittle when blowing out birthday candles. In doing so, it helps to prevent the spread of germs. As a result, it enhances sanitation and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a lightweight and dishwasher-safe design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Durham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-DHM-604, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventors-develop-protective-accessory-for-birthday-cakes-dhm-604-301364194.html

SOURCE InventHelp

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.