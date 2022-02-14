InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a safe way to cover food to prevent messes in the microwave during the heating process," said one of two inventors, from Douglasville, Ga., "so we invented the NON-TOXIC MICROWAVE FOOD COVER. Our design eliminates the need to use plastic covers and wraps that can release toxins onto food."

The invention provides an improved way to cover foods when warming in a microwave. In doing so, it offers a safer alternative to using plastic wrap. As a result, it helps to prevent splatters and messes and it enhances safety and efficiency. The invention features a reusable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and restaurants. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-ALU-106, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

