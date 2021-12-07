PITTSBURGH, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a simple, but delicious dessert option, that offers health benefits as well," said husband & wife inventors from Ajax, Ontario. "So, we developed the recipe for SHIRKHAND."
This improved dessert recipe fulfills the need for a new type of yogurt-based product that would be healthy, nutritious, and flavorful. It offers a satisfying and refreshing taste. The dessert features a novel formula, which is easy to prepare. This serves as a healthy and viable alternative to traditional desserts and snacks. Additionally, this could be enjoyed by those of all ages.
The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TRO-433, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventors-present-a-new-yogurt-based-dessert-tro-433-301437640.html
SOURCE InventHelp