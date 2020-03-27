DECORAH, Iowa, March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Iowa Rotocast Plastics has completed a substantial project for the Minnesota Twins. The 35' Grill Kiosk was recently delivered to Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in anticipation for the 2020 professional baseball season.
"IRP has significant experience building carts and kiosks for professional sports venues. Custom fabrication has always been a strength of ours," said Mike Waldron, Midwest Regional Sales Representative. He continues to add that "we partnered closely with the stadium's Assistant General Manager and staff to ensure we were able to create an end product that would make the most of their financial investment, and help increase stadium vending profits for years to come."
The current spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) affecting the nation, has impacted manufacturers, professional sports organizations and business operations worldwide. Being a domestic manufacturer located in a less populated region of the nation, Iowa Rotocast Plastics will continue to meet the needs and expectations of our customers while upholding precautionary recommendations from the local, state, and national levels.
About Iowa Rotocast Plastics, Inc.
Iowa Rotocast Plastics, founded in 1986, is an established manufacturer and supplier of merchandising equipment for the food and beverage industry. Headquartered in Decorah, IA, this family-owned business offers brands divided into three main product categories: RotoTough products that include ice-down merchandising solutions and case stackers; wire racks and electronic refrigeration; and IRP's fabricated food & beverage equipment built for on/off premise. IRP caters to beverage brands, foodservice and hospitality groups, as well as working directly with stadiums, venues, and arenas to fulfill year-over-year needs.
