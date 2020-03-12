DECORAH, Iowa, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With a rise in requests in 2019 and overall trending within the industry around custom rotational molding (CRM), Iowa Rotocast Plastics, Inc. (IRP) has expanded their team and is enhancing their website in 2020 to grow this capability.
Rotomolding is a versatile and economic process for producing one-piece, seamless construction parts out of plastic. With an endless variety of colors and finishes, these lightweight parts resist corrosion, offering superior product longevity and ultimate design flexibility to meet project specifications.
"With lower labor costs than traditional fabrication processes, as well as lower set up and tooling expenses than many other molding processes, rotational molding can be a great option for a wide variety of projects," said Robert Shaw, R&D Manager.
In 2019, IRP expanded their Research & Development team adding additional design engineer resources and are nearing the launch of a new website featuring enhanced content around their custom rotational molding capabilities.
About Iowa Rotocast Plastics, Inc.
Iowa Rotocast Plastics, founded in 1986, is an established manufacturer and supplier of merchandising equipment for the food and beverage industry. Headquartered in Decorah, IA, this family-owned business offers brands divided into three main product categories: RotoTough products that include ice-down merchandising solutions and case stackers; wire racks and electronic refrigeration; and IRP's fabricated food & beverage equipment built for on/off premise. IRP caters to beverage brands, foodservice and hospitality groups, as well as working directly with stadiums, venues, and arenas to fulfill year-over-year needs.
