BOSTON, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IQBAR, makers of "Amazon's Choice" for vegan and plant based protein bars, has just raised a $2.8 million Series A fundraising round - led by CircleUp Growth Partners - to further fuel their rapidly growing brain and body nutrition business. This past year, more people have been focused on mental wellness, cognitive health and supplements to support focus as we navigate through the pandemic, anxiety and mental distractions. Launched in 2017 by Will Nitze who could not find a solution for his brain fog, lack of energy and on the go lifestyle, IQBAR was born.
The product is called "IQBAR" because the bars are functional nutrition bars focused on health for both the body and mind. In addition to hitting on several important physical health trends (keto, gluten free, no sugar alcohols), the bars are created with six brain nutrients shown across numerous scientific studies to benefit the brain, such as Lion's Mane, a powerful medicinal mushroom linked to the creation of new brain cells, and MCT's which are fats that have been linked to improve learning ability and attention. More information about these nutrients alongside Omega 3s, Flavonoids, Vitamin-E and Choline can be found at http://www.eatiqbar.com.
Nitze comments, "I created IQBAR to empower the doers. The creators. The get-stuff-doners. Sustaining superior mental and physical sharpness throughout the day requires superior nutrition. Each IQBAR contains 6 brain nutrients and 12g plant protein, and are compliant with keto, paleo-friendly, vegan, and gluten, dairy, and soy-free diets."
The team at Circle Up Growth Partners, a data-driven team focused on health and wellness whose recent investments include hydration company Liquid I.V. and dairy-free coffee creamer, Nutpods, noticed the rapid growth of products targeting brain health and invested $2.8M in IQBAR for Series A. According to Helio, Circle Up's data platform, IQBAR is the 7th ranked brand in the 1,500 nutrition bar set. Both the online and offline performance are poised to grow for IQBAR which also has strong customer reviews.
Karen Howland, Managing Director at CircleUp Growth Partners, asserted, "We believe that Will and the IQBAR team will be a force in the food for brain fuel trend. And we are excited to be a part of it!"
IQBARs are protein bars formulated with clean-label ingredients rich in compounds shown to benefit the brain and body. Each bar contains 6 brain nutrients, 12g plant protein, 3g net carbs, and less than 1-1g sugar. IQBARs are keto, paleo friendly, vegan, kosher, and free from GMOs, gluten, dairy, soy, and sugar alcohols. http://www.eatiqbar.com
Our mission is simple: Help entrepreneurs thrive by giving them the capital and resources they need. There are 28 million small businesses in the United States. The overwhelming majority are hidden from investors—too small for private equity firms, not yet suitable for traditional bank loans. We are using data and algorithms to bring transparency and efficiency to the market. With better information comes better decisions, and better decisions yield better outcomes for entrepreneurs, investors, and industry players alike. The result is much more innovation, which improves what we eat, drink, wear, put on our skin, and how we live our lives. http://www.circleup.com
