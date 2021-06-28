TORONTO, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Online wine auctions hosted by IronGateAuctions.com have raised $860,000 for Canadian charitable and cultural organizations since the platform launched in November 2020 amidst ongoing COVID-19 restrictions to in-person events. Designed to give charities more flexibility to fundraise, Iron Gate's virtual auction platform hosted five auctions for Canadian organizations in its first season, generating 9,199 online bids across 1,095 lots.
"The level of participation in our first virtual charitable auction season has proven our long-held belief that online auctions have the potential to attract a broader audience and help charities raise funds more efficiently," says Warren Porter, President and Founder of IronGateAuctions.com. "And we believe the fundraising benefits of online auctions will endure in a post-COVID landscape."
In the past six months, Iron Gate has hosted online wine auctions for the Toronto Symphony Orchestra, Canadian Opera Company, Cystic Fibrosis Canada, Bard on the Beach/Vancouver International Wine Festival and JAZZ.FM91. Another five charitable fundraising auctions are already confirmed for the fall of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022.
"Iron Gate Wines has been instrumental in helping Cystic Fibrosis Canada raise funds during this most difficult year," says Patricia McLaughlin, Regional Executive Director, Ontario, Cystic Fibrosis Canada. "By hosting our Decant Gala Fine Wine Auction on Iron Gate's platform, we were able to raise more than $34,000 from the online wine auction alone. Iron Gate Wines has been the key to our wine auctions for years, and without their support administering the online auction this year, we would not have been able to achieve the results we did which has enabled us to go further in gaining access to life saving drugs for the 4,300 Canadians living with CF."
"During a year when face to face fundraising events and concerts came to a halt, IronGateAuctions.com presented us with a new experience that was turnkey, engaging and fun! The expert team at Iron Gate walked us through the process step by step and truly partnered with us to make the experience a huge success that exceeded our expectations," said Dana Wigle, General Manager JAZZ.FM91. "We look forward to working with Warren and his exceptional team again. Wine and jazz pair beautifully and we're grateful to have Iron Gate Auctions in our jazz community. A huge thanks from the staff and board of directors at JAZZ.FM91 for all of IronGate's help in raising money to support our organization."
IronGateAuctions.com's Fall 2021 charitable auction season kicks off on September 3 with Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Calgary. Online bids can be placed from anywhere across Canada. Additionally, purchases made at charitable auctions are not subject to buyer premiums or sales tax applied to commercial auctions, equivalent to up to 35 per cent savings for buyers.
Interested wine buyers can register at IronGateAuctions.com for regular updates and early access to information about upcoming auctions.
IRONGATEAUCTIONS.COM - HOW IT WORKS:
- Auction catalogues are posted online for preview one week prior to opening bids
- Bidding is anonymous, simple and secure
- Register at IronGateAuctions.com with name, phone number and email address
- Registrants can create their own auction item wish list and make anonymous bids throughout the duration of an auction
- Bidders will receive email and/or text notifications for bids, outbids and won
- Bids can be placed from anywhere across Canada
- Online auction catalogues can be searched by producer, region and sub-region, vintage and appraisal value
- The platform features a real-time countdown clock that will track the time remaining in auction down to the second
- No cost to register and place bids
About Iron Gate - Private Wine Management
Founded in 2004, Iron Gate Private Wine Management offers fine wine collection management, off-site wine storage, cellar and wine appraisals, traditional and virtual wine auction services both commercially and for registered charities via IronGateAuctions.com, an Alberta corporation. In 2017, Iron Gate launched IronGate.Wine, a U.S.-based online wine retailer offering Canadian wine collectors access to sell on the secondary wine retail market in the U.S.
