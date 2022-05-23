AAEA members release new research in AEPP
MILWAUKEE, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Meat Demand Monitor data indicates that 6% of respondents consumed plant-based patties or crumbs the prior day while 53% consumed beef at least once. Among these 6%, 4% consumed both beef and plant-based proteins the same day indicating the two protein sources are not necessarily exclusive of each other.
In the new research released in Applied Economic Perspectives & Policy, "Benchmarking US consumption and perceptions of beef and plant‐based proteins," Hannah Taylor from the USDA, ERS, Glynn Tonsor, and Ted Schroeder from Kansas State University, and Jayson Lusk from Purdue University, document consumption and perceptions of beef and plant-based proteins for U.S. consumers.
Tonsor says, "Beef is consumed more frequently than plant-based proteins consistent with consumers holding a positive image of beef overall. Several key differences are identified between regular meat consumers and those declaring alternative diets such as Flexitarian or Vegetarian. Identifying some consumers have both beef and plant-based on the same day speaks to the future potential for blended products as discussed in the paper's conclusion."
