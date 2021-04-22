GILBERT, Ariz., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As part of its commitment to sustainability, Isagenix International is partnering with international recycling leader TerraCycle® to recycle product packaging that can't be processed municipally, helping to divert it from landfills. The global wellbeing company is making a six-figure investment in the partnership and other sustainable packaging improvements this year and will cover shipping costs for U.S. customers to send certain types of its packaging to New Jersey-based TerraCycle, which specializes in hard-to-recycle waste.
"We're beyond excited to partner with TerraCycle as part of our journey to zero waste packaging," said Isagenix Chief Visionary Officer Erik Coover, referring to the company's goal to convert all packaging components to be made with recyclable, reusable, compostable, or recycled materials by 2028. "Our U.S. customers will have a terrific way to help recycle Isagenix packaging that is not yet sustainable while we continue making progress toward our zero waste goal. This is a great opportunity to work together to take better care of the Earth so we can provide a better future for our kids."
Isagenix plans to launch the recycling program during the fourth quarter once program development is complete. Packaging that can't be recycled through local curbside pickup or store drop-off recycling options, such as personal care product packaging and film packaging used for items like the popular IsaLean® Bar, will be eligible for the program. Participating customers will print prepaid shipping labels and use their own boxes to ship items to TerraCycle, where the packaging will be cleaned and melted into hard plastic that can be remolded to make new recycled products.
While the recycling program will initially be available only in the U.S., which covers approximately 75% of the wellbeing company's global product volume, the program may eventually expand to other markets.
As Isagenix works toward its zero waste packaging goal, it has already hit several major milestones, including:
- Seventy-five percent of its packaging components are sustainable, meaning the components meet at least one of its sustainable packaging criteria: recyclable or compostable.
- Two products are zero waste: Whole Blend IsaLean Shake, which has 100% recyclable gusset bag packaging, and Collagen Elixir™, which has 100% recyclable glass bottle packaging.
- This year, Isagenix started transitioning to 100% biodegradable fiber scoops in its Whole Blend IsaLean Shake in all markets.
In addition to making its packaging more sustainable, the company's sustainability focus includes sustainable shipping practices, sustainable and ethical sourcing, green efforts at its world headquarters, and plant-based products. For example:
- Last year, Isagenix began using cardboard trays instead of boxes when moving shake canisters from its third-party manufacturers to its distribution centers, saving 1 million square feet in cardboard in 2020.
- Solar panels on the parking structures at its world headquarters in Gilbert provide enough clean energy to power 25% of the building.
- The company continues to expand its plant-based product line, which ranges from meal replacements to snacks. Last year, it debuted its Plant-Based Whole Blend IsaLean Shake, a meal replacement product with protein sourced from fava beans, mung beans, and peas.
Isagenix is also investing in sustainable food production for underserved populations around the world through the ISA Foundation, its 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. The foundation funds U.S.- and Canada-based nonprofits that align with its four focus areas, which include healthy nutrition and support for underserved children and wellness education for all. For example, grant recipient IDEA Public Schools in Texas has used foundation funding to support its gardening program, which infuses classrooms with hands-on learning focused on cultivating and eating fresh, locally grown food.
