CHARLESTON, S.C., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Island Brands USA, a family of superpremium beers enjoyed by active, socially conscious consumers, expands its Gulf Coast distribution into Mississippi this month with wholesale partner Southern Beverage.
Major retailers in the Magnolia State like Kroger, Walmart, Piggly Wiggly, and others will receive the full portfolio of Island Brands' American-made, American-owned beers. That includes best-selling flagship brands Island Coastal Lager and Island Active, as well as popular extensions of those lines: Island Lemonada, Island Southern Peach, and the newly released Get Active Pack featuring Island Active Mango, Island Active Lime, and Island Active Watermelon.
"We at Southern Beverage are excited to bring Island Brands products to Mississippi and are looking forward to hearing our customers' feedback about this fantastic brand," said Heath Bennett, Sales Execution Coordinator at Southern Beverage. "Island Brands offers a line of beers that appeals to a wide variety of tastes, and their success throughout the Southeast is proof of that. So, look out, Mississippians, because there's a little taste of island life heading your way."
Island Brands kicked off its Mississippi launch with two on-premise, waterfront events outside Jackson. The first was March 7 at Pelican Cove Grill, 3999 Harborwalk Dr. in Ridgeland, where Island Brands was on special all night, and brand reps were there from 5 to 7 p.m. pouring samples. The next night, March 8, the Island Brands crew was at Shaggy's on the Rez, 1733 Spillway Rd. in Brandon, with samples from 5 to 7 p.m. and specials all night.
In addition to new distribution territories and product-line expansions in 2022, Island Brands is furthering its mission to give back in meaningful ways. It recently joined 1% for the Planet, pledging to donate at least 1% of its annual sales directly to approved environmental nonprofits worldwide. And it is close to completing a successful, $5 million crowdfunding campaign. The innovative beer company — the first to effectively build and scale a non-craft beer business in the 21st century — is just under $750,000 away from its goal, a tremendous raise that began just a year and a half ago.
"We love beer's ability to bring people together, and that's why we wanted to open up a crowdfunding campaign — to build a community around Island Brands," said CEO and Co-Founder Scott Hansen. "We're so proud to see the response it's gotten so far, and we can't wait to raise a cold Island Coastal Lager with everyone when we hit that $5 million mark."
For more information about investing in Island Brands, visit startengine.com/islandbrands.
ABOUT ISLAND BRANDS USA
Headquartered in Charleston, S.C., Island Brands is the first company to effectively build and scale a non-craft beer business in the 21st century. Its superpremium, American-made beers are currently available in seven Southeastern states, with expanding international distribution and fleetwide service across Carnival Cruise Lines. Founded in 2016, the innovative company has a growing portfolio of clean, better-for-you beers that cater to active, socially conscious consumers. Part of the company's mission is to give back in meaningful ways, including pledging a portion of its annual sales to environmental charities through 1% for the Planet. Island Brands is proudly American-owned, and its products are always all-natural, GMO-free, and contain zero artificial flavors. For more information, visit islandbrandsusa.com.
