Notes that "Deceleration" in Cracker Barrel's Business Since 2015 Has Contributed to Board Decisions that "Alter the Fundamentals of the Business" Agrees with Biglari Capital that Recent Ill-Advised and Poorly Managed Investments and Initiatives Undertaken by Cracker Barrel Have "Exposed the Lack of Appropriate Restaurant Experience on the Board" "Underscore[s] the Importance of Further Change" on the Board and Praises Biglari Capital Nominee Raymond P. Barbrick as "Credible and Independent" Emphasizes Company's Declining TSR Over the One- and Three-Year Periods, and Since Announcement of Punch Bowl Social Investment, Prior to Onset of COVID-19