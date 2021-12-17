NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- While many think Rosé is largely a French invention that started in Provence, Italian "Vini Rosa" (Pink Wines) have a long tradition behind them. They are among the most diverse rosé wines in the world in terms of color and grape varieties. One can find wines with a pale pink onion skin color, going through to salmon color, and then onto the darker tones of rosé.
The wines come from a host of indigenous or native grapes and can be made using a few different methods. Some are done only using direct press, others with what is known as the saignee method - the bleeding off of the juice after a shorter maceration than used in red wine making..
While there is a lot of variation, what they tend to have in common is that these are food friendly wines, like most other Italian wines. They almost always have pronounced acidity and freshness. They are usually paired with local fare but can be enjoyed on their own, and they are perfect year long.
Some areas in Italy that have always been known for their "Vini Rosa" include Puglia and Calabria, where the rosé is called Rosato; Veneto and Lombardy, where the name for the rosé is Chiaretto; and Abruzzo, where Cerasuolo is produced. In Northern Italy, in the Lake Garda Region, the Chiaretto tradition dates back to Roman times, while Rosatos from Southern Italy have ancient Greek traditions. Trentino-Alto Adige and Tuscany also have Rosato traditions on a smaller scale.
In March 2019, Rosautoctono – the Italian Institute for the Indigenous Vini Rosa - was created and it includes: Consorzio di tutela del Chiaretto e del Bardolino, Consorzio di Tutela Vini DOC Castel del Monte, Consorzio di Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo, Consorzio di Tutela vini DOC Salice Salentino, Consorzio Vini Cirò e Melissa, and Consorzio Valtènesi. Castel del Monte today has the only Italian DOCG dedicated solely to a Rosato, Castel del Monte Bombino Nero DOCG. All the rosé wines of these Italian Consortia and appellations are made with indigeonous grape varietes: Corvina Veronese and Rondinella for Chiaretto di Bardolino DOC, Groppello for Valtènesi Chiaretto DOC, Montepulciano d'Abruzzo for Cerasuolo d'Abruzzo DOC, Bombino Nero for the Castel del Monte DOC and DOCG rosé wines, Negroamaro for Salice Salentino DOC and Gaglioppo for Cirò Rosato DOC.
No discussion would be complete without mentioning the world of bubbles in Italy and the new Prosecco DOC Rose style that entered the market last year. What's old is new because Pinot Noir has grown on the hills of the province of Treviso for decades. Sparkling rosé can also be found in Franciacorta DOCGs, Oltrepò Pavese DOCG, and Trento DOC, three areas renowned for their sparkling wines.
Delightful wines made from indigenous grapes throughout Italy are ready for discovery.
For media and trade inquiries, please contact Cristina Coari at ccoari@colangelopr.com
The program: European quality wines: taste the difference is a project financed by the European Union and managed by Unione Italiana Vini and PRODECA for the promotion of PDO and PGI European wines abroad in China and US. In order to achieve this objective, the TTD.EU program will organize wine seminars, workshops and b2b meetings both in these countries and in Spain and Italy, inviting wine professionals to join study trips to Europe. The program, realized in the span of three years (2021-2023) aims at creating awareness about European quality wines, in particular Italian and Spanish, which share a long tradition and a high standard of quality.
The beneficiaries: Unione Italiana Vini is the oldest and most commissioned Association of the Italian wine market. It represents cooperative, private and agricultural wine-companies, bottlers, consortia, associations and wine-making machines or wine cellars / laboratory manufacturers, located throughout the Italian territory. Promotora de Exportaciones Catalanas (PRODECA) is a public company established in 1986 and part of the "Ministry of Climate Action, Food and Rural Agenda of the Government of Catalonia". It supports the agri-food sector and its companies with the knowledge, tools and experience to increase their products in Catalunya and worldwide.
Media Contact
Cristina Coari, COLANGELO & PARTNERS, 6466242885, ccoari@colangelopr.com
SOURCE Taste the Difference