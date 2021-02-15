VERONA, Italy, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New project coming from the Italian Wine Academy (IWA), the first institute to bring the Wine & Spirits Education Trust (WSET) training to Verona, Vinitaly's home. Starting on Thursday, February 18th, the "International Grape Varieties" course will be made up by different series of online masterclasses. Each series will examine a particular grape variety and its profile in an international selection of wines. Students can both attend the entire course or take part in one, two or as many virtual meetings as they wish. Wines tasted during the course will be provided by the Italian Wine Academy and get sent to participants directly. Wine lovers will receive the wines in advance, together with instructions on how to best store the bottles.
Registration for the masterclasses is now open and prospective students can enrol on the dedicated page (https://www.italianwineacademy.org/altri-corsi/).
Italian Wine Academy dipped its toe in digital initiatives as early as March 2020. Sure enough, during the first lockdown, the institute transformed all courses into digital classes, allowing students to keep studying for the WSET certifications. That initiative was followed by several others, and the decision to launch the International Grape Varieties project today is testament to the fact that the formula works.
The institute holds a twofold goal: offering highly formative masterclasses and make sure they take place safely. If the first part of the goal implies having wine lovers deepen their knowledge of international wines, the second aims at abiding the new COVID normality. A normality made up by travel restrictions and other anti-contagion health measures.
Tastings will be held via Zoom by Rebecca Lawrence DipWSET. She came to the Italian Wine Academy directly from the WSET London School, Rebecca is an English native speaker, Wine Educator, Education Development Consultant, Italian Wine Specialist and wine writer. Fond of the world of wine and podcasting, Rebecca shares her experience in the world of wine on the Inclusion-Diversity series of the Italian Wine Podcast.
"The great thing about a masterclass is that it gives us time to really focus on why these grape varieties are so beloved around the world and to explore how differently they can express themselves" - said Lawrence - "By focusing on a single grape at a time, participants not only really get to know their key territories and styles but to compare them in detail. All from the comfort of their own home!"
Scheduled on February 18th at 7pm, the first masterclass will be dedicated to Pinot Noir and will see participants tasting four wines from Oregon (USA), Marlborough (New Zealand), Alto Adige (Italy) and Burgundy (France). The second masterclass will explore Chardonnay on February 25th, the third Cabernet Sauvignon on March 25th, the fourth Sauvignon Blanc on April 22nd. The last two events, on May 20th and July 1st respectively, will focus on Syrah and Riesling.
For more details, prospective students interested in the International Grape Varieties course can refer to the italianwineacademy.org website and the Italian Wine Academy's social media profiles. Particularly on Instagram, IWA's social media presence is very active and continuously looking for dialogue with the wine lovers community, offering daily highly formative content such as fun facts about wine, assisted tastings and interactive quizzes.
About: the Italian Wine Academy is a wine school based in Verona, and it is an Approved Programme Provider qualified to teach WSET wine courses. WSET - Wine & Spirit Education Trust is the world's largest provider of education on wine and spirits. WSET qualifications are globally recognized as the international standard in wine and spirit knowledge for wine professionals and enthusiasts. Vinitaly International Academy hosts WSET at wine2digital, next to the headquarters of Veronafiere.
Media Contact
Media Team, Italian Wine Academy, 0458101447, media@justdothework.it
SOURCE Italian Wine Academy