VERONA, Italy, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Italian Wine Podcast began in March 2017 as a communication and storytelling project dedicated to the Italian wine world. Under the umbrella brand Mamma Jumbo Shrimp, the podcast has become an award-winning show, recognized as one of the most frequently listened-to wine podcasts on the market. The podcast has an inclusive outlook as it aims to inform, educate, and entertain a wide variety of listeners through engaging conversations with producers, experts, and personalities from the Italian and international wine scene.
Lockdown provided new impetus for the medium, and the podcast became the only daily wine podcast in the world. Now publishing seven days a week since January 2021, the Italian Wine Podcast has generated nearly 2 million listens across 764 episodes, on themes ranging from business, food, wine, travel, diversity and communication. The goal of the podcast is to bring together a global community of wine enthusiasts in an engaging and informative space.
Founder of Italian Wine Podcast and MD at Vinitaly International, Stevie Kim says of the podcast, "We wanted to develop a means of taking big concepts and making them into smaller, more accessible bites. Whether you're an armchair wine enthusiast or a seasoned wine professional, IWP addresses a wide range of topics, with something for everyone, every day of the week."
Take a look at our top ten most listened to episodes for 2021:
- 1. Japan Wine Market | Clubhouse Saturday Special
- 2. Ep. 632 - Jill Gordon Smith Interviews Rocco Toscani | Clubhouse Ambassadors Corner
- 3. Ep. 640 - Laura Monterosso | Biodynamic & Organic
- 4. Ep. 644 - Josh Wand | Get US Market Ready With Italian Wine People
- 5. Ep. 662 - Cynthia Chaplin Interviews Ilaria Tachis | Clubhouse Ambassadors Corner
- 6. Ep. 652 - Gianluca Queroli Interviews Stefano Chiarlo | Clubhouse Ambassadors Corner
- 7. Ep. 657 - Jodie Hellman Interviews Enrico Dellapiana | Clubhouse Ambassadors Corner
- 8. Ep. 645 - Nicola Lenci | Biodynamic & Organic
- 9. Marjan Simčič | On The Road Special Edition
- 10. Ep. 651 - Victoria Cece | Voices
_________________
About: the Italian Wine Podcast: Cin Cin with Italian Wine People! is a podcast project dedicated exclusively to the Italian wine world. The program uncovers the unique world of Italian wine in conversation with some of its key protagonists from all over the world. Italian Wine Podcast aims to inform, educate, and entertain listeners with content for wine professionals and casual listeners alike. Content includes interviews by organic and biodynamic wine writer Monty Waldin; interviews focused on women in the wine industry, hosted by Rebecca Lawrence DipWSET; chats between influencers, educators, and entrepreneurs in the wine world; deep examinations of individual grape varieties; a guest blog; Q&A sessions with vine geneticist Prof. Attilio Scienza, and audiobooks. Italian Wine Podcast is available on SoundCloud, iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, XimalayaFM (for China), and on the official website. It now boasts almost 600 recorded episodes with a growing online following. Listeners interested in providing feedback about the show are encouraged to access a demographic survey on the podcast website. Donations to the show are welcomed and help fund a portion of the show's equipment, production, and publication costs. To advertise on the show, please request a prospectus and/or customized advertising plan from info@italianwinepodcast.com. Cin Cin!
Media Contact
Italian Wine Podcast Media Team, Just Do The Work, 0458101447, media@justdothework.it
SOURCE Italian Wine Podcast