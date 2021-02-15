VERONA, Italy, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Italian Wine podcast celebrated its 500th episode on February 9th, 2021. Gill Gordon-Smith returned to mark this all-important milestone. In 2021 listenership swelled to 450,000+, attracting wine lovers all over the globe including China which can access shows through the Ximalaya platform. The podcast began in March 2017, as a unique storytelling project dedicated to the Italian wine world. Originally conceived as a series of interviews with Italian wine producers at the OperaWine event in Verona, Italy. The programming has since expanded its range to include key players in the wine industry from around the world.
There have been so many interesting personalities on the Italian Wine Podcast since its inception, Gordon-Smith, a McLaren Vale, Australia, based winemaker, who often works with Italian grape varieties, is no exception. She began her journey as a hostess for Qantas Airlines but soon developed their Sommelier in the Sky program, and from this wine education starting point, she went on to found Fall From Grace Wines, her winery in McLaren Vale. In 2020 she was named as the Woman of Inspiration at the Australian Women in Wine Awards.
It seems poetic coincidence that her acceptance speech message happens to juxtapose one of IWP's very own goals; she remarked on the roles and realities women face in today's wine sector: "I'm actually fed up with having the same conversations constantly. We need change and we need it now. I want to see more diversity and inclusion in the industry…It's time to embrace true diversity and to enact real change." Gordon-Smiths personal journey has continued to evolve; the Italian wine podcast believes stories such as hers and so many others, embody a message of community, education and passion for wine, the same things that drive the podcast.
The Italian wine podcast is set to continue on an ever-increasing upward trajectory, building on its already strong foundation. New programs set to air this month include narrated content from the second Jumbo Shrimp Guide to Italian Wine book, International Grape Varieties; the Get US Market Ready with Italian Wine People series with Steve Raye; Business Talk in collaboration with Colangelo & Partners, as well as a brand new series entitled, Inclusion-Diversity hosted by Rebecca Lawrence, a series that aims to interview prominent personalities in the wine industry, focusing on issues such as inclusivity, diversity, allyship and female leadership. There are more shows yet to come in the coming months, so stay tuned.
About: the Italian Wine Podcast: Cin Cin with Italian Wine People! (https://www.italianwinepodcast.com/) is a podcast project dedicated exclusively to the Italian wine world. The program uncovers the unique world of Italian wine in conversation with some of its key protagonists from all over the world. Italian Wine Podcast aims to inform, educate, and entertain listeners with content for wine professionals and casual listeners alike. Content includes interviews by organic and biodynamic wine writer Monty Waldin; interviews focused on women in the wine industry, hosted by Rebecca Lawrence DipWSET; chats between influencers, educators, and entrepreneurs in the wine world; deep examinations of individual grape varieties; a guest blog; Q&A sessions with vine geneticist Prof. Attilio Scienza, and audiobooks. Italian Wine Podcast is available on SoundCloud, iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, XimalayaFM (for China), and on the official website. It now boasts almost 500 recorded episodes with a growing online following. Listeners interested in providing feedback about the show are encouraged to access a demographic survey on the podcast website. Donations to the show are welcomed and help fund a portion of the show's equipment, production, and publication costs. To advertise on the show, please request a prospectus and/or customized advertising plan from info@italianwinepodcast.com.
