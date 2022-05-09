Everybody Needs a Bit of Scienza, the popular weekly podcast series hosted by Stevie Kim and renowned wine scientist Professor Attilio Scienza on the Italian Wine Podcast, celebrates its 100th episode.
VERONA, Italy, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Now more than ever the international wine community is turning to science as it confronts the major issues facing the planet. Professor Scienza is one of the preeminent voices in the field of agricultural and food sciences and his collaboration with the Italian Wine Podcast means that for the first time his expertise and experience is now reaching a global audience, as his weekly podcast series, Everybody Needs a Bit of Scienza, answers questions from the international wine community. The 100th edition of Everybody Needs a Bit of Scienza with Professor Attilio Scienza and Stevie Kim has been released on Friday 6 May 2022.
Scienza has enjoyed a long and illustrious academic career at the University of Milan and is a much sought-after oenological consultant, as well as a prolific author and public speaker. He is president of Italy's influential National Wine Committee and Chief Scientist of Vinitaly International Academy, the gold standard of Italian wine education. A polymath and gifted communicator, Professor Scienza's expertise spans genetics, geography and geology, as well as history, anthropology and classical mythology. A regular feature at the top of the Wine Power List, this year a new category was created for three figures who exceed the traditional ranking system and occupy a place of absolute prestige: inevitably Professor Scienza was included in this specially created Top of the Top category.
Stevie Kim, founder of the Italian Wine Podcast, said "One of the most influential scientists of his generation, Professor Scienza enjoys a cult status in the Italian wine community. Over the years he's taught and mentored countless students, including many who have gone on to achieve great things in the wine industry. We are delighted that in this series of podcasts the professor's wisdom and expertise is now reaching a truly global audience and that we've achieved this significant milestone together".
Professor Attilio Scienza said: "More than ever science can provide answers to the most pressing issues facing the planet, including climate change, genetics and the drive towards greater sustainability. By understanding and harnessing not only science, but also history and anthropology, the global wine community can confront these issues from a position of authority. This series of podcasts is an important realization of that idea."
About: The Italian Wine Podcast: Cin Cin with Italian Wine People! launched in 2017 as a project dedicated exclusively to the Italian wine world. The program uncovers the unique world of Italian wine in conversation with some of its key protagonists. Under the umbrella brand of Mamma Jumbo Shrimp (encompassing books, maps, and videos, bringing together a global community of wine, food, and travel), Italian Wine Podcast aims to inform, educate, and entertain listeners with content for wine professionals and casual listeners alike. The only daily wine podcast in the world, content includes wine business, food & travel, diversity and inclusion, wine producers, science, and marketing and communication. Italian Wine Podcast is available on SoundCloud, iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, XimalayaFM (for China), and on the official website. It now boasts almost 800 recorded episodes with a growing online following of over 2 million listens. Donations to the show are welcomed and help fund a portion of the show's equipment, production, and publication costs. To advertise on the show, please request a prospectus and/or customized advertising plan from info@italianwinepodcast.com. Cin Cin!
