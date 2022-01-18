VERONA, Italy, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- News from the Italian Wine Podcast, the award-winning project recognized as one of the most frequently listened-to wine podcasts on the market. During lockdown, in 2020, the podcast became the only daily wine podcast in the world. To date, the Italian Wine Podcast has generated nearly 2 million listens across 747 episodes, and it is now going to launch a new show: "Polly Hammond Uncorked". The first episode will air on 23 January 2022 with special guest, the renowned wine writer Jane Anson, sharing her experience as one of the world's most accomplished experts on the wines of Bordeaux. The weekly series will explore storytelling, communication, marketing, and visual communications across the global wine industry.
Polly Hammond is a digital wine-communication professional and self-described black sheep marketer. She is the founder and Managing Director of 5forests, a globally recognized, award-winning digital marketing agency that helps wineries transition to digital, from strategy to social to sales. She divides her time between New Zealand, Napa, and Spain, consulting, writing, and speaking about the trends that impact today's wine businesses.
Jane Anson built her career over two decades at Decanter. In October 2021 she made the bold decision to launch Jane Anson Inside Bordeaux, a subscription based digital platform featuring tasting notes, comprehensive reports, on-the-ground insights, podcasts and a searchable database.
"We are delighted to welcome Polly to the team, as we strive to provide the most entertaining and informative content for wine industry professionals and enthusiasts alike," said Joy Livingston, producer of Italian Wine Podcast. "Polly is a well-known voice in the world of wine marketing, and she brings with her not just a wealth of expertise on the subject, but also a tremendous sense of fun that our listeners will love."
Hammond said: "Podcasts have become an increasingly important way for the wine community to interact. We've got some fantastic guests and amazing conversations lined-up, and I'm really looking forward to sharing some incredible stories and insights into the world of digital branding and beyond."
The Italian Wine Podcast began in March 2017 as a communication and storytelling project dedicated to the Italian wine world. Since then, it has become an award-winning show, recognized as one of the most frequently listened-to wine podcasts on the airwaves. Airing seven days a week, the Italian Wine Podcast has generated nearly two million listens across 747 episodes, on themes ranging from business, food, wine, travel, diversity, and communication.
About: the Italian Wine Podcast: Cin Cin with Italian Wine People! is a podcast project dedicated to the Italian wine world and beyond. Daily shows uncover the unique world of wine in conversation with some of its key protagonists from all over the globe. Italian Wine Podcast aims to inform, educate, and entertain listeners with content for wine professionals and casual listeners alike. Content includes interviews by the likes of Marc Millon, food and wine writer; Cynthia Chaplin IWA, wine educator; Steve Raye, businessman and writer; Dr. Attilio Scienza, Scientist, Professor and expert in the field of native grapes and geology, and Stevie Kim, Founder of Italian Wine Podcast and Mamma Jumbo Shrimp. All shows are extremely varied, including interviews with producers, wine experts, tradespeople and influencers. Italian Wine Podcast is available on SoundCloud, iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, iheartradio, XimalayaFM (for China), YouTube (go to: Mamma Jumbo Shrimp) and on the official website. It now boasts more than 700 recorded episodes with a growing online following. Listeners interested in providing feedback about the show are encouraged to access a demographic survey on the podcast website. Donations to the show are welcomed and help fund a portion of the show's equipment, production, and publication costs. To advertise on the show, please request a prospectus and/or customized advertising plan from info@italianwinepodcast.com. Cin Cin!
