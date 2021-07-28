NEW YORK, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Botter S.p.A., Italy's largest private wine producer in terms of revenue, has launched its first-ever integrated communications program in the US with Colangelo & Partners as its communications agency partner. The agency will be responsible for developing and executing a comprehensive communications strategy targeted to key media, trade members, consumer stakeholders and industry influencers. Colangelo & Partners will focus on engaging new and current consumers through strategic media relations, events, partnerships, and social media. The campaign will increase Botter's portfolio visibility in the market and support sell-through opportunities, with particular focus on the brands Gran Passione and Brilla! Prosecco.
Botter was founded by Carlo Botter and his wife, Maria, in 1928, in a small town in the Veneto region. The company started as a small business selling local wines. The 1980s saw the start of the brand's multi-territorial approach to wine production that now covers Italy from north to south. Today, one out of 20 bottles of Italian wine exported is produced by Botter.
Imported by Winesellers, the Gran Passione brand includes wines from Veneto and Friuli Venezia Giulia, two of the leading Italian regions for viticulture and quality wine production. Featuring a white, a rosé, two sparkling wines and a red—the brand's masterpiece, a blend of Corvina from Veneto and Merlot from Friuli—Gran Passione is a complete and rich collection, perfect to enjoy from aperitif to dessert, sure to please any palate.
Brilla! Prosecco, imported by Three Sixty Five Wines, was born from the idea of combining Prosecco with one of Italy's greatest expressions of style and elegance: jewels. With a bottle design that is textured to be reminiscent of diamonds, this brand is the epitome of Italian sensibility. Brilla!, exuberant, fresh, cheeky and suitable for any occasion, is produced both as traditional Prosecco DOC and Prosecco DOC Rosé, a blend of Glera and Pinot Nero.
"We are looking forward to bringing more awareness to our family brand as well as our two wine lines, Gran Passione and Brilla! Prosecco,'' said Annalisa Botter, head of marketing communications for Botter. Annalisa added, "The United States market is a key part of our export strategy, and we're excited to amplify our presence here through our partnership with Colangelo & Partners."
For more information about Botter wines, please contact Luca Venturelli lventurelli@colangelopr.com or Daniela Porro dporro@colangelopr.com.
About Botter S.p.A.
Botter S.p.A. was founded in 1928 by Carlo Botter in Fossalta di Piave in the region of Veneto. The company adopted an entrepreneurial business model during the second post-war period by starting to export wines internationally. With over 97 million bottles produced in 2020, distribution in over 70 countries and annual revenue of €230 million, Botter S.p.A. is one of the largest wine producers and exporters of Italian wine. http://www.botter.it
About Colangelo & Partners
Colangelo & Partners specializes in premium food, wine and spirits brands, and has long-established relationships with the key press that drive these business categories and help determine the industry leaders. Agency principals have years of experience in retail and distribution as well as communications, a rare combination that gives Colangelo & Partners invaluable insights into consumer purchasing behavior. The agency focuses on "closing the loop" between creative communications programs, distribution, promotion, publicity and the consumer in order to maximize the efficiency of its communications programs and deliver measurable results. http://www.colangelopr.com/
Media Contact
Daniela Porro, Colangelo & Partners, (646) 624-2885, dporro@colangelopr.com
SOURCE Botter S.p.A.