LE MARS, Iowa, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer is right around the corner, and it's the perfect time of year for tweens across America to express their freedom and explore all sorts of possibilities. Bomb Pop Middles, from the makers of the iconic Original Bomb Pop, are new frozen treats that are just like these multi-faceted young adults: not one thing. With an ice creamy outside and a gooey decadent middle, Bomb Pop Middles feature insanely delicious bursts of taste and innovative texture.
Bomb Pop Middles (SRP: $4.99–5.49 / box of 10 pops) come in four radical flavors that will deliver the fun to your freezer — not you, frozen broccoli — including:
- Chocolate Caramel Sundae – Sundae? Check. On a stick? Double check. Chocolate Caramel Sundae combines gooey caramel and ice creamy chocolate frozen dessert for an unforgettable collab.
- Strawberry Raspberry Taffy – Strawberry Raspberry Taffy combines the flavors of creamy strawberry and stretchy raspberry for frozen dessert deliciousness.
- Chocolate Creme Sandwich – Cookies are a lot more fun when they're frozen — and on a stick! Chocolate Creme Sandwich is like everyone's favorite cookie, except colder.
- S'mores – Graham Cracker! Marshmallow! Chocolate! A fresh take on the classic campfire recipe, reinvented for your freezer. S'mores has a gooey, marshmallow center and ice creamy graham cracker frozen dessert dipped in chocolatey coating.
"Summer is right around the corner and we want our fans to have it all — whether it's the sundae bar or the great American campfire s'more — on a stick," said Jeremy Hrynewycz, Senior Brand Manager, Bomb Pop. "All your favorite desserts are coming to this poolside party, and the flavor and texture game is strong."
Bomb Pop Middles will be popping up all summer long through super cool social activations meant to celebrate tweens' various interests and passion points, including a TikTok #NotOneThing hashtag challenge, Twitch "Squad Up for Bomb Pop Middles" Squad Stream fan-engagement, and Soundcloud "Bomb Pop Middles Summer Jams Contest," along with other engaging activities on Instagram, Facebook, and Pinterest.
To get your hands on Bomb Pop Middles, head over to the freezer section of grocery retailers nationwide or visit the "Where To Buy" tab on www.bombpop.com to locate the product near you. To learn more about Bomb Pop, visit www.bombpop.com.
About Bomb Pop
Bomb Pop is the original symbol of summer fun. The brand began in 1955 with its launch of the rocket-shaped red, white, and blue ice pop. Through its iconic shape and distinct soft, icy texture, Bomb Pop has bridged generations of families and friends over the last 65 years.
Learn more about your favorite Bomb Pop – and locate a store near you – at www.bombpop.com.
About Wells Enterprises
Wells Enterprises, Inc. is the largest privately held, family-owned ice cream manufacturer in the United States. Founded in 1913 by Fred H. Wells, the company is still proudly owned by the Wells family today.
Wells produces more than 200 million gallons of ice cream per year and distributes products in all 50 states. Wells manufactures its signature brand Blue Bunny®, lower-calorie Halo Top®, the iconic Bomb Pop®, and Blue Ribbon Classics®.
Wells employs more than 4,000 ice cream aficionados across the country. The company is headquartered in Iowa and operates two manufacturing plants in Le Mars, Iowa, a manufacturing plant in Dunkirk, New York, a manufacturing plant in Lakewood, New Jersey and a manufacturing facility in Henderson, Nevada. As the world's largest manufacturer of ice cream in one location, Wells has made Le Mars the "Ice Cream Capital of the World."