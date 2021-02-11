COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In their new Ivory Bean Coffee House, the Gordon family has created a place for friends, neighbors and new customers to gather in Shelby, Ohio.
"We wanted to create a family-friendly place where people can hang out, drink terrific coffee, and do their homework," said Owner and Manager Angel Gordon, who owns the new coffee shop with her mother-in-law, Paula Gordon.
A stay-at-home mother of eight children, Angel created Ivory Bean as a way to use her marketing degree in a family-oriented business.
"I've always loved coffee shops – the environment, the drinks, the sense of community," she said. "This seemed like a business that could combine family and doing something I love!"
The Gordons turned to nationally renowned coffee roaster Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea to achieve Angel's dream of opening a coffee shop.
"We're honored that Angel and Paula chose Crimson Cup as their coffee partner," said Crimson Cup Founder and President Greg Ubert.
"We are excited to help them achieve their vision for Ivory Bean and support their success over the coming years."
Angel said she was impressed by Crimson Cup's comprehensive approach to helping new owners open and run successful coffee shops.
"I was intrigued by the description on the website that explains how Crimson Cup helps with everything," she said. "Then I called a lot of shops and read Greg's book. I liked how it broke down how and why the Crimson Cup system is effective."
Ubert first published "Seven Steps to Success: A Common-Sense Guide to Succeed in Specialty Coffee" almost 19 years ago. Now in its second printing, the book is the foundation for Crimson Cup's 7 Steps to Success coffee franchise alternative program.
Over 150 entrepreneurs in 30 states have used this proven system to start unique independent coffee shops in their local communities.
Even during the 2020 pandemic, the award-winning coffee roaster helped more than a dozen entrepreneurs open new and thriving coffee shops.
From selecting a winning location to writing a strong coffee shop business plan, training baristas and much more, Crimson Cup guides new coffee shop owners from initial concept through opening day and beyond.
"We offer all the benefits of a coffee franchise – without any royalties or franchise fees," Ubert said. "Customers don't even have to sign long-term contracts."
The Gordons found Crimson Cup's expertise invaluable in opening Ivory Bean Coffee House.
"Hands down the best decision we made was going with Crimson Cup," Angel said. "Doing this on our own, I don't think we'd be sitting here right now."
"Doing it with a company that does it, knows it, simplifies it, trains it, has been key to opening Ivory Bean."
"Everyone is so knowledgeable," she added. "Crimson Cup has placed great people in the right position to help coffee house owners.
"I love how easy they are to reach with questions, and how they can guide me through things like loyalty programs and other marketing efforts."
Angel said Step 5: Focus on Training was especially valuable in opening Ivory Bean.
"Even the best coffee can be terrible if you don't do it right. Customers come back for the product. If you're doing that right, everything else falls in line."
She said the proof is that her customers love Ivory Bean coffee, which is roasted by Crimson Cup.
Over the past five years, the Columbus, Ohio roaster has won several national coffee awards – including a 2020 Good Food Award, which recognizes the best tasting, most responsibly sourced coffees in the United States.
"We've had so many people say this is the best coffee they have had," Angel said. "It makes me laugh every time I hear someone say our coffee is so much better than the big corporate chain."
The shop's signature Ivory Bean Mocha, which melds espresso with caramel and white chocolate, has become the most popular drink.
From delicious drinks to the warmth of exposed brick walls in their newly renovated space, the Gordon family is dedicated to providing a great experience to the Shelby community.
"Servicing people and providing a warm, comfortable environment for people to relax and spend time has always been our mission," Angel said. "It gives us great pleasure to witness people enjoy our shop as it was intended."
Ivory Bean Coffee House is open six days a week at 44 East Main Street in Shelby, Ohio. Regular hours are 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and closed Sundays. To keep up with events and announcements, follow the store's Facebook Page.
