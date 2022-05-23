The Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank's Board of Directors announced the appointment of Casey Castillo as Chief Executive Officer of the 45-year-old, hunger-relief nonprofit that serves all of San Diego County and distributed 60 million pounds of food in the last fiscal year.
SAN DIEGO, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank's Board of Directors announced the appointment of Casey Castillo as Chief Executive Officer of the 45-year-old, hunger-relief nonprofit.
Castillo joined the Food Bank in 2008 as Chief Financial Officer and was subsequently appointed Vice President of Finance and Administration. Castillo brings more than 20 years of executive, financial, and nonprofit management experience to role of Chief Executive Officer.
Over the course of his fourteen-year tenure at the Food Bank, Castillo has provided oversight for all financial, administrative, human resources, and information technology operations. Additionally, Castillo helped lead the organization during periods of severe economic upheaval including the Great Recession and most recently, the COVID-19 pandemic – including the subsequent inflationary environment which is currently impacting the Food Bank's service population.
San Diego community leader and philanthropist, Stephen Cushman said, "As a previous Board Member, Board President, and supporter of the Food Bank for more than fifteen years, I am delighted that Casey has been appointed CEO of the Food Bank by its Board of Directors. Casey has a proven track record of accomplishments in his fourteen years with the Food Bank including stewarding the Food Bank's annual budget, overseeing major multi-million dollar infrastructure improvements to the Food Bank's facilities, overseeing the nonprofit's daily finances and operations, supporting major fundraising campaigns, and providing executive leadership to create and implement the Food Bank's five-year strategic plan. I am confident that Casey is the right person to take the Food Bank into its next phase of growth."
Prior to joining the Food Bank, Castillo served on several nonprofit boards and committees, including the Board of Directors for the El Futuro Credit Union, an organization that provides financial services for working families and those traditionally underserved by financial institutions.
Commenting on Castillo's appointment, San Diego Food Bank Board Chair Steve Bernstein said, "The Food Bank's Board of Directors greatly welcomes Casey's appointment as Chief Executive Officer. Casey brings a breadth of knowledge and experience to this position having been with the Food Bank for more than fourteen years and through his prior nonprofit management experience."
"The Food Bank continues to serve record numbers of individuals and families in need throughout San Diego County due to the lasting impacts of the pandemic and soaring inflation. Casey has demonstrated outstanding leadership and is a huge asset to the Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank as evidenced by the nonprofit's highly effective and efficient deployment of its mission daily."
Newly appointed Chief Executive Officer, Casey Castillo said, "It is an honor to be selected to serve as Chief Executive Officer of the Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank. The Food Bank serves communities throughout San Diego County and is critical to the welfare of our community, serving individuals and families in need and the community's most vulnerable members – including seniors and children living in poverty who face the daily threat of hunger."
"I am humbled and honored to take on this role at such a significant time when the Food Bank is feeding record numbers and is looking to the community for the resources it needs to continue its vitally important mission. The Food Bank played a critical role during the pandemic, and we will continue our mission into the future as we face our current economic challenges and prepare for the future needs of the community."
Castillo's educational background includes a Bachelor's of Science Degree from Brigham Young University, and a Master's in Business Administration from California State University, San Bernardino. Castillo is a graduate of LEAD San Diego's Impact Program and the Fieldstone Foundation's Emerging Leaders Program.
Castillo lives in San Diego, where he is a devoted husband and father of three children. He is an involved family man who served as a volunteer coach for his children's baseball and basketball teams and is heavily involved in community service work with his church.
Media Contact
Chris Carter, San Diego Food Bank, 619-857-2314, ccarter@sandiegofoodbank.org
SOURCE San Diego Food Bank