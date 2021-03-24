OPELOUSAS, La., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether for Easter morning or any morning, this Eggy Jambalaya Breakfast Bake is the perfect meal! My Diary of Us cooks up the perfect skillet breakfast bake that is savory, satisfying, full of Tony's Chachere's Creole flavors, and is very simple to make.
SKILLET EGGY JAMBALAYA BREAKFAST BAKE
INGREDIENTS
1 Box Tony Chachere's Creole Jambalaya Rice Dinner Mix
1 Pound Andouille Sausage, Sliced
4-6 Eggs
½ Cup Green Onions, Sliced
Stock or Water (According to Package Directions)
1 Teaspoon Tony Chachere's Original Creole Seasoning
PREPARATION
Prep Time:
10 Minutes
Cook Time:
30 Minutes
Serves:
3-4
- Brown Andouille sausage in a large cast iron skillet.
- Add Tony's Creole Jambalaya Rice Dinner Mix and add liquid to the pan and stir. Bring liquid to a low boil and then reduce to a simmer and place lid or foil on the skillet and bake for 20 minutes and then uncover the skillet and bake for another 5-10 minutes until the rice is fluffy.
- Once rice is cooked, fluff with a fork and then make 4-6 small holes in the rice mixture and crack an egg into each hole and then sprinkle each egg with Tony's Original Creole Seasoning.
- Place into oven and cook for 10-12 minutes or until whites of eggs are cooked through.
- Sprinkle with green onions and serve immediately.
About Tony Chachere's®
Tony Chachere's® Famous Creole Cuisine was founded in 1972 by Tony Chachere, the "Ole Master" of Creole cooking, and continues to be family owned-and-operated in Opelousas, Louisiana. Tony Chachere's® has been a fixture in kitchens across the nation for decades, with a particular presence in the Southeast. While its authentic lines of Creole products are top-notch for all sorts of dishes, its marinades, dinner mixes, salad dressings and seasonings are a must-have for your everyday feasts. You can get more Tony Chachere's® recipes and products by visiting Tony Chachere's Recipe page. For all of the cooking tips and recipe videos you need, visit Tony Chachere's YouTube page.
