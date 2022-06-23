NEA Jazz Master, 9x-GRAMMY® Award-Winner & 32x-GRAMMY® Award Nominated Trumpeter, Composer & Bandleader WYNTON MARSALIS will perform at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Saturday July 9 at 7:00 & 9:30 P.M. Wynton Marsalis joins Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2022 Schedule of Shows which includes 8 NEA Jazz Masters, 37 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists, 35 Blues Music Award-Winners, and a comprehensive list of talented musicians with 500+ GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them. Tickets for WYNTON MARSALIS, as well as the current list of 2022 shows, can be found on Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events. The 7:00 P.M. Wynton Marsalis Show is SOLD OUT.
Wynton Marsalis has been described as the most outstanding jazz musician and trumpeter of his generation; one of the world's top classical trumpeters; and a brilliant composer and bandleader. His life is a portrait of discipline, dedication, sacrifice, and creative accomplishment and has won 9 coveted GRAMMY® Awards. In 1987, Wynton Marsalis co-founded a jazz program at Lincoln Center and under his leadership the program has developed an international agenda with up to 400 events annually in 15 countries. Wynton has produced over 60 albums and has sold over 7 million albums worldwide - including 3 Gold Albums.
There is a substantial amount of recognition for Wynton Marsalis' groundbreaking accomplishments in jazz across the world. From the United States House of Representatives, he has received a citation for his outstanding contributions to the Arts and was appointed as a UN Messenger of Peace. In November 2005, he was awarded The National Medal of Arts, the highest award given to artists and arts patrons by the United States Government. Honorary degrees have been conferred upon Wynton by twenty-nine of our nation's leading academic institutions including Columbia, Brown, Princeton and Yale University. Marsalis has been inducted into the American Academy of Achievement and was dubbed an Honorary Dreamer by the "I Have a Dream Foundation." Time magazine selected Wynton as one of America's most promising leaders under age 40 in 1995, and in 1996 Time Magazine celebrated Marsalis as one of America's 25 Most Influential People. Marsalis was awarded the Grand Prix Du Disque of France, the Louis Armstrong Memorial Medal, the Netherlands' Edison Award and the Algur H. Meadows Award for Excellence in the Arts (1997). Marsalis has received countless plaques and was given the Key to over 50 cities.
According to Marsalis, what you hear in a great jazz band is the sound of democracy, "the jazz band works best when participation is shaped by intelligent communication." This intelligent, hard swinging interplay has made Marsalis' bands the favorite among jazz musicians and audiences worldwide. Wynton Marsalis is always received warmly and enthusiastically wherever he is in the world. The connection is the music, which mimics our valued way of life.
"We are honored to have the remarkable Visionary Trumpeter, Composer & Bandleader Wynton Marsalis grace the stage at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club for an unforgettable night of jazz music," says Suzanne Bresette, Managing Director of Programming at Jimmy's Jazz and Blues Club. "The dedicated team at Jimmy's is working hard to establish Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club as one of the best jazz clubs in the world. Wynton's willingness to take the stage at Jimmy's allows us to take one more step towards realizing our vision and goal."
Tickets for NEA Jazz Master, 9x-GRAMMY® Award-Winner & 32x-GRAMMY® Nominated Trumpeter, Composer & Bandleader WYNTON MARSALIS on Saturday July 9 at 7:00 & 9:30 P.M.
Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2022 Schedule of Shows currently includes 8 NEA Jazz Masters, 37 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists, 35 Blues Music Award-Winners, and a comprehensive list of talented musicians with 500+ GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them.
ABOUT JIMMY'S JAZZ & BLUES CLUB
The mission of Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is to provide guests a one-of-a-kind, world-class experience featuring serious jazz and blues music served with exceptional southern-inspired cuisine. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club features a spectacular and visually breathtaking environment engineered to deliver the highest quality acoustics while utilizing state-of-the-art production, sound and lighting technologies. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is located within a beautifully restored 1905 building at 135 Congress Street in the heart of historic downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire. For more information visit http://www.jimmysoncongress.com or follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/JimmysJazzBlues.
PRIVATE EVENTS AT JIMMY'S JAZZ & BLUES CLUB
An architecturally breathtaking center of arts and culture in the heart of historic Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club offers a rare and spectacular venue to host important corporate functions, weddings, intimate or large-scale social gatherings, private parties, and memorable celebrations. The team at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club has put their heart and soul into creating a stunning full-service event space with new state-of-the-art production, sound & lighting technologies delivered with outstanding next-level culinary experiences. Our high-touch approach with professional and experienced event staff ensures that everything is tailored to exceed your expectations. To start a conversation about hosting your event at Jimmy's Jazz and Blues Club, please call us at 888-603-5299, email us at events@jimmysoncongress.com, or fill out The Jimmy's Private Event Contact Form.
