BELLEVILLE, Ontario, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JBS Foods Ontario Inc. is hosting its Eastern Ontario Virtual Job Fair to fill its production and maintenance positions with vFairs as the event platform on Mar 22, 2022. The aim of this event is to get production operators and maintenance journeyman to apply for jobs at the company, particularly in the meat manufacturing sector. The relevant audience can register for the event on the landing page.
With this event, JBS will fill its vacant positions. It will have two booths, where people can apply for 50 production operator roles and 2 maintenance roles. The company is aiming for people looking for full-time work, along with licensed journeymen and electricians. So, it found that the vFairs exhibit hall feature with booths was a good solution for them.
Hilary Sweet, Human Resource Manager at JBS Foods Canada, said, "We are delighted to partner with vFairs with the support of Loyalist College Community Employment Services to advertise our exciting opportunities available in production and maintenance. All full-time positions offer group benefits and pension, with career growth opportunities. We look forward to meeting interested applicants at the fair."
Muhammad Younas, CEO & Founder at vFairs, added, "Our virtual job fairs work at all scales, and it's good to see that companies are using them to fill specific positions as well. This not only helps HR departments, but also helps job seekers apply for positions without having to go through multiple physical hurdles."
Any applicants who want to register for the event can sign up and get in touch with the company.
About JBS Foods
JBS Canada is one of the biggest beef suppliers in the country. It has worked for over 60 years to bring fresh products to people's tables. In addition, it exports beef to over 20 countries, with meticulous attention to detail and quality. JBS Foods Ontario in Belleville produces fresh meat and seafood products for leading retailers in Canada.
About vFairs
vFairs is a virtual & hybrid events platform that helps organizations reach global audiences. We help organizations of all sizes host amazing online conferences, trade shows, job fairs & more. The platform offers an intuitive virtual experience along with interactive features such as audio/video chat, excellent scalability, and several customization options.
Media Contact
Brianne Snell, vFairs, 519-215-3854, brianne@vfairs.com
Hilary Sweet, JBS Canada, 519-215-3854, Hilary.Sweet@jbssa.com
