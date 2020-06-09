CHICAGO, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JBT Corporation (NYSE: JBT) announced today that Tom Giacomini, Chairman and CEO, and Brian Deck, Executive Vice President and CFO, will be presenting and participating in a live fireside chat at the William Blair 40th Annual Growth Stock Virtual Conference at 8:00 am CT (9:00 am ET) on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Topics that may be discussed in the call include an assessment of JBT's progress in the quarter against directional measures communicated in the first quarter earnings call.
A live webcast can accessed through http://www.wsw.com/webcast/blair56/jbt or on the JBT website at https://www.jbtc.com/en/north-america/investors and will be available for 30 days after the conference.
JBT Corporation (NYSE: JBT) is a leading global technology solutions provider to high-value segments of the food & beverage industry with focus on proteins, liquid foods and automated system solutions. JBT designs, produces and services sophisticated products and systems for multi-national and regional customers through its FoodTech segment. JBT also sells critical equipment and services to domestic and international air transportation customers through its AeroTech segment. JBT Corporation employs approximately 6,400 people worldwide and operates sales, service, manufacturing and sourcing operations in more than 25 countries. For more information, please visit www.jbtc.com.
