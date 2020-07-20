JACKSONVILLE, Ore. , July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jelly Belly Sparking Water is now available at 75 Jewel-Osco locations in the Chicagoland area. Jelly Belly Sparkling Water brings the beloved and iconic flavors of Jelly Belly® jelly bean candies to boldly flavored sparkling water.
Jewel-Osco is the first store in the area to carry the sparking water, but Jelly Belly has deep roots in Illinois. In 1869, Gustav Goelitz opened his family candy business in Belleville, Illinois and six generations of family business later, Jelly Belly Sparkling Water has been introduced to the area.
Jelly Belly Sparkling Water is available in eight varieties: French Vanilla, Lemon Lime, Orange Sherbet, Piña Colada, Pink Grapefruit, Tangerine, Very Cherry and Watermelon. Each flavor has only two ingredients: carbonated water and natural flavors with zero sugar, zero calories and zero sweeteners. Jelly Belly Sparkling Water is available in cartons of eight 12-ounce cans.
Jelly Belly Sparkling Water was developed by Joffer Beverage Company, made up of five Jelly Belly Candy Company family members.
"We are excited to bring quality, flavored sparkling water to the Chicago area and build on the tremendous success we've experienced in our launch earlier this year in other markets," said Justin Joffer, a co-founder of Joffer Beverage Company. "Sparkling water drinkers are looking for fun, flavor and quality and Jelly Belly Sparkling Water delivers on each of those aspects with intense and unique flavor experiences."
To find a Jewel-Osco store near you, visit www.jewelosco.com. Jelly Belly Sparkling water is available at select Jewel-Osco locations, while supplies last. Jelly Belly Sparking Water is also available online at jellybelly.com.
About Joffer Beverage Company
Joffer Beverage Company, based in Jacksonville, Oregon, is a business venture started in 2019 by members of the Jelly Belly candy-making family. The company has licensed the Jelly Belly brand name from Jelly Belly Candy Company to create Jelly Belly Sparkling Water, a healthy, flavorful treat with zero sugar, zero calories and zero sweeteners. For more information, visit www.jellybellysparklingwater.com or follow the company @jellybellysparklingwater on Instagram.
About Jelly Belly Candy Company
Jelly Belly Candy Company was founded in 1898, and began making Jelly Belly® jelly beans in 1976. Today, Jelly Belly products are sold all over the world and the company remains family owned and operated by the fourth, fifth and sixth generations of the candy-making family. For more information about Jelly Belly and its confections, visit www.jellybelly.com, or consumers can call 800-522-3267 and retailers can call (800) 323-9380. Connect with the company online on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube and LinkedIn.
