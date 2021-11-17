OTAY MESA, Calif., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jensen Meat, a Southern California-based processor of ground beef and plant-based beef alternatives, announces a new initiative to support its workers – a pay adjustment to offset the effects of inflation. This will apply to every employee at Jensen, with a special focus on lower-paid and longer-term employees.
"We are acutely aware of how inflation has affected the Jensen family," stated Abel Olivera, CEO of Jensen Meat. "Our existing team is feeling the squeeze. The longer employees have worked at Jensen, the more crucial it is to equalize their income. This initiative will help Jensen reward loyal team members, minimize the impact of inflation, and support their families in unprecedented times."
To combat record-high inflation rates, Jensen Meat has set aside funds strictly for annually wage increases. The annual inflation rate in the U.S. surged to 6.2% in October 2021, the highest since 1990. Energy costs were most impacted; however, groceries, shelter, transportation, and medical care costs have also risen. While projections indicate that inflation should correct itself as supply-chain issues level out, Americans will continue to pay more for essential goods and services until that happens.
"While our company will take a hit financially in the short-term, our overall success depends on our team, especially those with seniority," added Mr. Olivera. "We have structured our compensation to help those who need it most. Our senior staff's contributions will have a significant impact on our future, and company-wide raises will allow them to move forward with us – while also correcting the market."
Wage increases for Jensen Meat employees take effect this November. Jensen Meat Company, founded in 1958 by Reggie Jensen, has been paving the way in its industry for many years. In addition to this recent initiative, Jensen expanded into plant-based beef alternatives with a new processing plant, which officially opened in September 2021. The company also pioneers safety and quality protocols, develops new sustainability measures and creates innovative products using quality ground beef.
Additional details about Jensen Meat's wage increases are available upon request. To schedule an interview, please contact Trisha Lavigne at (619) 754-6400 or media@designapolis.com. For more information about Jensen, visit http://www.jensenmeat.com or find Jensen Meat at http://www.facebook.com/jensenmeat.
###
About Jensen Meat, Company
Jensen Meat, Co. is a privately held, leading processor and marketer of high-quality ground beef products and plant-based alternatives. Located in the Otay Mesa area of San Diego, CA, the company has strong branded products sold under Fat Burger®, Great Value®, Kroger®, Sam's Choice®, and Sysco®, as well as other licensed product extensions. Jensen Meat products are sold through retail, foodservice, and club store channels throughout the United States.
Media Contact
Irina Paba, Jensen Meat Company, +1 (305) 2519346, media@designapolis.com
Trisha Lavigne, Jensen Meat, (619) 754-6400 402
SOURCE Jensen Meat Company