PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club, a century-old, spectacularly restored, state-of-the-art music venue, announced today their "Second Round of Shows" for their 2021 Fall Schedule. These shows feature 6 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists and an extensive list of Multi-GRAMMY® Award Nominees including some legendary jazz and blues musicians. Their announcement includes such household names as:
- 7x-GRAMMY® Award-Winning Jazz Trumpeter & Flugelhornist with Multiple GRAMMY® Award Wins for "Best Contemporary Jazz Album" - RANDY BRECKER
- 5x-GRAMMY® Award-Winners and recipients of the GRAMMY® Lifetime Achievement Award - THE BLIND BOYS OF ALABAMA
- 2x-GRAMMY® Award-Winning Jazz Vocalist with Multiple GRAMMY® Award Wins for "Best Jazz Vocal Album" - KURT ELLING
- 3x-GRAMMY® Award-Winning Singer & Songwriter - AMY HELM
- British Blues Hall of Fame Guitarist with 3 Consecutive Wins for "Guitarist of the Year" - MATT SCHOFIELD
- Virtuoso Drummer whose artistry spans the realms of both Jazz and Rock - CINDY BLACKMAN SANTANA
- GRAMMY® Award-Winning & Multi-GRAMMY® Award Nominated Blues Guitarist & Songwriter - PAUL NELSON
- GRAMMY® Award-Winning Pianist SULLIVAN FORTNER performing with Rising Star Vocalist SAMARA JOY
- 2021 GRAMMY® Award Nominee for "Best Jazz Instrumental Album" - Trumpeter & Composer AMBROSE AKINMUSIRE
- 2x-GRAMMY AWARD Nominated Guitarist & Singer who is best known as the Lead Guitarist and Musical Director of the Gregg Allman Band - SCOTT SHARRARD
- New Orleans Finest Brass Ensemble Band with an Explosive Stage Presence blending Funk, Soul & Jazz - THE SOUL REBELS
- An Elite Line-Up of Alumni Members of one of Jazz' most influential bands, Art Blakey's Jazz Messengers - THE MESSENGER COLLECTIVE (formerly The Messenger Legacy)
- A Talented Father and Daughter Jazz Team - Jazz Singer ANDROMEDA TURRE playing with with her father & Preeminent Jazz Trombonist STEVE TURRE
"Our second round of Fall Schedule Shows at Jimmy's Jazz and Blues Club demonstrates the Labrie Group's commitment to creating one of the best jazz and blues clubs in the world in Portsmouth, New Hampshire," said Suzanne Bresette, Managing Director, Programming at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club. She went on to say, "The Labrie Group made stellar acoustical design and engineering a top priority in the beautiful historic restoration of the 1905 YMCA building at 135 Congress Street which is now home to Jimmy's. They also committed to installing state-of-the-art production, sound and lighting technologies. Both of these were done in order to deliver the "ultimate sensory experience" for the talented jazz and blues musicians who will play at Jimmy's - as well as for their audience which will be filled with enthusiastic jazz and blues fans."
Co-founders of the Labrie Group, brothers Michael and Peter Labrie, describe Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club as an intimate, state-of-the-art venue that nods to the classic jazz clubs of the past and forges new terrain with cutting-edge recording and live-streaming capabilities. The goal is to welcome top-tier jazz and blues artists and fans to a wholly original, multi-level "listening room environment" where all the conditions are in place for that special connection between artist and audience to truly come alive.
Tickets for all Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club 2021 Fall Schedule shows go on-sale to the public on Friday September 3, 2021 on the Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club website as well as Ticketmaster.com. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Membership Pre-Sales begin Friday August 27, 2021. Opening Night for Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is Thursday September 30, 2021.
ABOUT JIMMY'S JAZZ & BLUES CLUB
The mission of Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is to provide guests a one-of-a-kind, world-class experience featuring serious jazz and blues music served with exceptional southern-inspired cuisine. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club features a spectacular and visually breathtaking environment engineered to deliver the highest quality acoustics while utilizing state-of-the-art production, sound and lighting technologies. Jimmy's is located within a beautifully restored 1905 building at 135 Congress Street in the heart of historic downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Visit Jimmy's Online Event Calendar for more information on all available shows on sale. Also, sign-up for Jimmy's Email Newsletter to stay informed on new jazz and blues artist announcements, ticket on-sale dates, special offers, Jimmy's Sunday Jazz Brunch, and much more. Those interested in advanced ticket purchasing can look at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Memberships on their website.
