PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features 10x-GRAMMY® Award-Winning & 19x-GRAMMY® Award Nominated Trumpeter & Composer ARTURO SANDOVAL on Thursday May 12 at 7:30 P.M. A protege of the legendary jazz master Dizzy Gillespie, Arturo Sandoval is one of the most dynamic and vivacious live performers of our time and has been seen by millions at the Oscars, at the GRAMMY® Awards, and at the Billboard Awards.
Arturo Sandoval was born in Artemisa, a small town in the outskirts of Havana, Cuba, on November 6, 1949, just two years after Dizzy Gillespie became the first musician to bring Latin influences into American Jazz. Sandoval began studying classical trumpet at the age of twelve, but it didn't take him long to catch the excitement of the jazz world. He has since evolved into one of the world's most acknowledged guardians of jazz trumpet and flugelhorn, as well as a renowned classical artist, pianist and composer.
Arturo Sandoval's versatility can be heard on recordings with everyone from Dizzy Gillespie, Woody Herman, Woody Shaw, Michel Legrand, Josh Groban, Tony Bennett, Bill Conti, and Stan Getz to Johnny Mathis, Frank Sinatra, Paul Anka, Rod Stewart and Alicia Keys amongst many others. He has performed with John Williams with the Boston Pops, and in the Superbowl with Tony Bennett and Patti LaBelle.
"We are honored to have legendary jazz trumpeter and composer Arturo Sandoval grace the stage at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on May 12," said Suzanne Bresette, Managing Director of Programming at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club. "Arturo is a world renowned jazz artist with a reputation for thrilling live performances. We have a sold out house at Jimmy's very excited to see him live and in person!"
Tickets for 10x-GRAMMY® Award-Winning & 19x-GRAMMY® Award Nominated Trumpeter & Composer ARTURO SANDOVAL on Thursday May 12 at 7:30 P.M. are SOLD OUT.
ABOUT JIMMY'S JAZZ & BLUES CLUB
The mission of Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is to provide guests a one-of-a-kind, world-class experience featuring serious jazz and blues music served with exceptional southern-inspired cuisine. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club features a spectacular and visually breathtaking environment engineered to deliver the highest quality acoustics while utilizing state-of-the-art production, sound and lighting technologies. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is located within a beautifully restored 1905 building at 135 Congress Street in the heart of historic downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire. For more information visit http://www.jimmysoncongress.com or follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/JimmysJazzBlues.
