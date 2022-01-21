PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features 15x-Blues Music Award-Winner & 4x-GRAMMY® Award-Winning Blues Vocalist SHEMEKIA COPELAND on Thursday February 3 at 7 & 9:30 P.M. Shemekia Copeland is a 7x-"Contemporay Blues Female Artist of the Year" Blues Music Award-Winner and has received 4 GRAMMY Award Nominations for the albums 'Wicked' (2000); '33 1/3' (2012); 'Outskirts of Love' (2015); and 'Uncivil War' (2021). With a recording career that began in 1998, Copeland has grown to become one of the most talented and passionately candid artists in today's blues and roots music scene.
- "Copeland is a powerhouse, a superstar…she can do no wrong," raves ROLLING STONE.
- "Shemekia Copeland is one of the great blues voices of our time. No one comes close to the sheer firepower that Copeland conjures at will," remarks the CHICAGO TRIBUNE.
- "…Copeland does the rest, time and again turning in distinctive performances that come from the heart. Two decades further along, she leaves little doubt that she is one of the finest singers of her generation," says BLUES BLAST MAGAZINE.
- "Ms. Copeland's ferocious vocal power is noted and praised so often that it's possible to miss the sweet-tempered, kindhearted nature that lies not far from that surface—a trait she shares with soul queen Mavis Staples. Her firm but affable temperament has helped make Ms. Copeland an adept ambassador for blues and R&B…" states THE WALL STREET JOURNAL.
- NO DEPRESSION adds, "When Shemekia Copeland opens her mouth, everybody pays attention. She pierces your soul. This is how you do it, and nobody does it better than Shemekia Copeland."
When Shemekia Copeland broke on the scene at age 18 in 1998 with her groundbreaking Alligator Records debut album 'Turn The Heat Up', she instantly became a Blues and R&B force to be reckoned with. News outlets from The New York Times to CNN praised Copeland's talent, larger-than-life personality, and true star power. With each subsequent release, Copeland's music has continued to grow. Copeland can even be heard hosting her own popular daily blues radio show on SiriusXM's Bluesville.
"Shemekia Copeland is one of the greatest blues vocalists in the world and we are delighted she will be performing at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club," said Suzanne Bresette, Managing Director of Programming at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club. "Our 7 pm show is already sold out to an enthusiastic blues audience who are thrilled to see Shemekia Copeland live and in-person at Jimmy's!"
Tickets for 15x-Blues Music Award-Winner & 4x-GRAMMY® Award-Winning Blues Vocalist SHEMEKIA COPELAND on Thursday February 3 at 7 P.M. are SOLD OUT with tickets for the 9:30 P.M. show available on Ticketmaster.
Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's initial 2022 Schedule of Shows includes 5 NEA Jazz Masters, 20 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists, 18 Blues Music Award-Winners, and a comprehensive list of talented musicians with 250+ GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them. Visit Jimmy's Online Event Calendar for Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's current 2022 Schedule of Shows now on-sale. Subscribe to Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's Email Newsletter to stay informed on new jazz and blues artist announcements, tickets, special offers, Jimmy's Sunday Jazz Brunch, and much more.
ABOUT JIMMY'S JAZZ & BLUES CLUB
The mission of Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is to provide guests a one-of-a-kind, world-class experience featuring serious jazz and blues music served with exceptional southern-inspired cuisine. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club features a spectacular and visually breathtaking environment engineered to deliver the highest quality acoustics while utilizing state-of-the-art production, sound and lighting technologies. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is located within a beautifully restored 1905 building at 135 Congress Street in the heart of historic downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire. For more information visit http://www.jimmysoncongress.com or follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/JimmysJazzBlues.
Media Contact
Suzanne Bresette, Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club, 888-603-5299, info@jimmysoncongress.com
SOURCE Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club