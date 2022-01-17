PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features 15x-GRAMMY® Award Nominated Jazz Pianist & Composer FRED HERSCH and his acclaimed TRIO on Friday January 21 & Saturday January 22 at 7:30 P.M. THE WALL STREET JOURNAL called the Fred Hersch Trio "one of the great jazz ensembles of our time" and they won the 2019 Downbeat Critic's Poll for "Jazz Group of the Year."
Fred Hersch is a pervasively influential creative force who has shaped jazz music's course over more than three decades as an improviser, composer, educator, bandleader, and recording artist. Hersch has regularly garnered jazz's most prestigious awards, including 15 GRAMMY® Award Nominations (7 for "Best Jazz Album"), recent distinctions as a 2016 Doris Duke Artist, 3x-"Jazz Pianist of the Year" Award-Winner from the Jazz Journalists Association (2011, 2016, 2018), 3x-Downbeat Critic's Poll "Pianist of the Year" Award-Winner (2015, 2016, 2021), and the 2017 Prix Honorem de Jazz from L'Academie Charles Cros, among others.
- VANITY FAIR proclaims Hersch is "the most arrestingly innovative pianist in jazz over the last decade."
- THE NEW YORKER lauds Hersch as "A living legend."
- ALL ABOUT JAZZ raves, "Hersch has remarkably produced a lasting legacy of performances, recordings, and compositions that represent the highest level of musical achievement—works unrivaled in their beauty, imagination, and complexity...a clarity and musical genius of the highest order."
- THE NEW YORK TIMES hails Hersch as "…a pianist, composer and conceptualist of rare imaginative power."
- DOWNBEAT MAGAZINE praises Hersch as "...one of the small handful of brilliant musicians of his generation."
"Fred Hersch is a brilliant pianist and composer and we are thrilled to bring him to Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club for two nights of shows with his acclaimed Trio," said Suzanne Bresette, Managing Director of Programming at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club. "We have a new Steinway & Sons SPIRIO-R piano and jazz enthusiasts are going to love hearing Fred play it - as only Fred can do - as part of the outstanding Fred Hersch Trio at Jimmy's".
Tickets for 15x-GRAMMY® Award Nominated Jazz Pianist & Composer FRED HERSCH and his TRIO on Friday January 21 & Saturday January 22 at 7:30 P.M are available on Ticketmaster.
Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's initial 2022 Schedule of Shows includes 5 NEA Jazz Masters, 20 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists, 18 Blues Music Award-Winners, and a comprehensive list of talented musicians with 250+ GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them.
ABOUT JIMMY'S JAZZ & BLUES CLUB
The mission of Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is to provide guests a one-of-a-kind, world-class experience featuring serious jazz and blues music served with exceptional southern-inspired cuisine. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club features a spectacular and visually breathtaking environment engineered to deliver the highest quality acoustics while utilizing state-of-the-art production, sound and lighting technologies. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is located within a beautifully restored 1905 building at 135 Congress Street in the heart of historic downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire. For more information visit http://www.jimmysoncongress.com or follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/JimmysJazzBlues.
