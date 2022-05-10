2x-GRAMMY® Award-Winning & 17x-GRAMMY® Award Nominated Jazz Fusion Band YELLOWJACKETS will perform at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Thursday June 2 at 7:30 P.M. Yellowjackets join Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2022 Schedule of Shows which includes 7 NEA Jazz Masters, 33 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists, 32 Blues Music Award-Winners, and a comprehensive list of talented musicians with 450+ GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them. Tickets for YELLOWJACKETS as well as a current list of 2022 shows can be found on Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.
- "Thirty-nine years in and still dropping cracking grooves and catchy melodies...they've retained an instantly recognizable sound: knotty drum grooves, brain-glued melodies, clever harmonies, and extended, rip-roaring solos," states JAZZ TIMES.
- "They've become one of the most innovative electro-acoustic jazz ensembles... 'Jackets XL' offers not only a seamless, sophisticated, kaleidoscopic jazz collaboration, it also reveals Yellowjackets' musical evolution through taste, variety, imagination, and genuine surprise. Enjoy," raves ALL ABOUT JAZZ (Recent 'Jackets XL' album review).
Never failing to rise to the inevitable challenges of adjustment, the Yellowjackets - Russell Ferrante (Keyboards), William Kennedy (Drums), Bob Mintzer (Saxophone) - have maintained an extraordinarily high quality of musicianship that is the rival of many, but a surprise to no one who knows and appreciates the band and their music.
The most recent addition to the band adds Australian Bass Player Dane Alderson into the mix. With his exceptional rhythmic sensibility and natural disposition toward groove, Dane brings a new energy to the band and adds a youthful approach to the music.
"We are thrilled to have one of the greatest Jazz Fusion Bands of all-time coming to Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Thursday June 2," said Suzanne Bresette, Managing Director of Programming at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club. "Yellowjackets fans in attendance will definitely appreciate our new state-of-the-art production, sound and lighting technologies once the show begins!"
Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2022 Schedule of Shows currently includes 7 NEA Jazz Masters, 33 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists, 32 Blues Music Award-Winners, and a comprehensive list of talented musicians with 450+ GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them. Visit Jimmy's Online Event Calendar for Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2022 Schedule of Shows. Subscribe to Jimmy's Email Newsletter to stay informed on new jazz and blues artist announcements, tickets, special offers, Jimmy's Sunday Jazz Brunch, and much more.
ABOUT JIMMY'S JAZZ & BLUES CLUB
The mission of Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is to provide guests a one-of-a-kind, world-class experience featuring serious jazz and blues music served with exceptional southern-inspired cuisine. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club features a spectacular and visually breathtaking environment engineered to deliver the highest quality acoustics while utilizing state-of-the-art production, sound and lighting technologies. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is located within a beautifully restored 1905 building at 135 Congress Street in the heart of historic downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire. For more information visit http://www.jimmysoncongress.com or follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/JimmysJazzBlues.
