PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club announces 2x-GRAMMY® Award-Winner & 15x-GRAMMY® Award Nominated Jazz Vocalist KURT ELLING will grace Jimmy's stage on Tuesday, October 19 at 7:30 p.m. Kurt Elling has secured his place among the world's foremost jazz vocalists, garnering unprecedented accolades, including winning the DownBeat Critic's Poll for "Male Vocalist of the Year" an astounding 17 times. Kurt Elling's voice is instantly recognizable, embracing listeners with his warm, rich baritone and navigating the full span of his four-octave range as a virtuoso improvisor and a compelling storyteller.
- THE NEW YORK TIMES proclaimed Elling, "...the standout male vocalist of our time".
- THE GUARDIAN (UK) has named Kurt Elling, "one of jazz's all-time great vocalists."
- THE WALL STREET JOURNAL said, "Elling combines authenticity with stunning originality."
- THE WASHINGTON POST declared that, "since the mid-1990s, no singer in jazz has been as daring, dynamic or interesting as Kurt Elling."
"We are thrilled to have Kurt Elling perform at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club because he is one of the greatest male jazz vocalists of all-time," said Suzanne Bresette, Managing Director, Programming at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club. "Kurt's most recent GRAMMY® Award-Winning album 'Secrets are the Best Stories' is exceptional and we are very thankful to have another highly esteemed and renowned jazz artist as part of Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Fall 2021 Schedule."
Tickets for Kurt Elling at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Tuesday, October 19 can be purchased on Ticketmaster or on the Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club website.
Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Fall 2021 Schedule includes 14 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists and a list of Jazz and Blues musicians with over 125 GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them. Visit Jimmy's Online Event Calendar for Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club complete Fall 2021 Schedule. Subscribe to Jimmy's Email Newsletter to stay informed on new jazz and blues artist announcements, tickets, special offers, Jimmy's Sunday Jazz Brunch, and much more.
ABOUT JIMMY'S JAZZ & BLUES CLUB
The mission of Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is to provide guests a one-of-a-kind, world-class experience featuring serious jazz and blues music served with exceptional southern-inspired cuisine. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club features a spectacular and visually breathtaking environment engineered to deliver the highest quality acoustics while utilizing state-of-the-art production, sound and lighting technologies. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is located within a beautifully restored 1905 building at 135 Congress Street in the heart of historic downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire. For more information visit http://www.jimmysoncongress.com.
Media Contact
Suzanne Bresette, Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club, 888-603-5299, info@jimmysoncongress.com
SOURCE Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club