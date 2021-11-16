PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club features 2x-GRAMMY Award-Winner & 4x-CMA Award-Winner KATHY MATTEA on Wednesday, November 17 at 7:30 P.M. Kathy Mattea is one of the most respected female country stars of her era - a commercially successful hitmaker who has 5 Gold Albums, 1 Platinum Album, 4 #1 Country Singles, and has twice won the Country Music Association Award for "Best Female Vocalist of the Year".
- The LOS ANGELES TIMES called Kathy Mattea "a performer of limitless potential."
- The WASHINGTON POST hailed Kathy Mattea as "one of Nashville's finest song interpreters."
- PEOPLE described Kathy Mattea as "warm, strong, smart and generally splendid."
Kathy Mattea signed her first record deal in 1983 and achieved modest chart success with a pair of early releases, but her true commercial breakout arrived with her critically acclaimed third album, 'Walk The Way The Wind Blows.' That record produced her first radio hits, and its follow-up, 1987's 'Untasted Honey,' was the first of five Mattea releases to be certified gold. 'Untasted Honey' contained back-to-back #1 country singles, as did 1989's 'Willow In The Wind,' which also earned back-to-back CMA "Female Vocalist of the Year" awards and a GRAMMY® Award for "Best Female Vocal Performance". Over the next three decades, she would record nearly a dozen more albums; earn her second GRAMMY® Award; top the Bluegrass Albums chart; garner numerous additional GRAMMY® Award nominations; and collaborate with everyone from Jackson Browne to Townes Van Zandt.
"Kathy Mattea is a strong, successful and talented woman and we are excited to have her perform at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club," said Suzanne Bresette, Managing Director of Programming at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club. "Kathy's journey to reteach herself to sing, so she could prevent her career from ending due to her voice changing, is a remarkable story. We have great respect and admiration for Kathy Mattea's passion and perseverance and we look forward to welcoming her to the Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club stage."
Tickets for KATHY MATTEA at Jimmy's Jazz and Blues Club on Wednesday November 17 at 7:30 P.M.
Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2021 Schedule includes 17 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists and a comprehensive list of talented musicians with 200+ GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them.
ABOUT JIMMY'S JAZZ & BLUES CLUB
The mission of Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is to provide guests a one-of-a-kind, world-class experience featuring serious jazz and blues music served with exceptional southern-inspired cuisine. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club features a spectacular and visually breathtaking environment engineered to deliver the highest quality acoustics while utilizing state-of-the-art production, sound and lighting technologies. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is located within a beautifully restored 1905 building at 135 Congress Street in the heart of historic downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire. For more information visit http://www.jimmysoncongress.com.
