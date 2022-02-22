PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features 6x-Blues Music Award-Winner & Legendary Blues Guitarist, Singer and Songwriter TOMMY CASTRO & THE PAINKILLERS on Saturday March 26 at 7:30 & 10 P.M. Internationally beloved Blues Legend Tommy Castro will celebrate the release of his trailblazing new album, 'Tommy Castro Presents A Bluesman Came To Town', with a live performance featuring Castro and his band, The Painkillers. Multi-instrumentalist Deanna Bogart will join the group as a special guest for this performance.
Tommy Castro has always remained true to himself while exploring, growing and creating new music, and he has taken his thousands of devoted fans right along with him. Since his solo debut in 1994, he's made 16 albums — the last seven for Alligator Records —each its' own unique chapter in the book of Tommy Castro. Ranging from horn-fueled R&B to piping hot blues to fiery, stripped-down rock 'n' roll, each release is solidly built upon Castro's unshakable musical foundation—a dynamic mix of 1960s-influenced guitar-fueled blues, testifying Memphis-soaked blue-eyed soul and Latin-tinged East San Jose funk, all driven by Castro's grab-you-by-the-collar vocals and passionate guitar work.
Tommy Castro recently received 5 Blues Music Award Nominations in 2022 - the most of any blues artist this year. These nominations were for "Band of the Year"; "Album of the Year"; "Song of the Year"; "Blues Rock Artist of the Year"; and the most coveted Blues Music Award - "B.B. King Entertainer of the Year."
'A Bluesman Came To Town' is a roots music odyssey. Through its 13 songs, Castro tells the tale of a young man, working on his family farm, who gets bitten by the blues bug. He masters the guitar and heads out on the road seeking fame and fortune, only to find what he's left behind is the treasure he's been looking for. "A Bluesman Came To Town isn't a story about me," says Castro. "It's pulled from some of my friends' and my experiences, though. I've seen first-hand for a lot of years what it's like out there on the road."
- "With a sterling reputation, guitarist and vocalist Tommy Castro is one of the foremost practitioners of electric blues. Searing delivery…rousing and teeming with emotion…funk-fueled, wailing and rocking. 'Tommy Castro Presents A Bluesman Came To Town' is a revelatory experience, one that stands as not only Tommy Castro's most essential album to date, but a sheer, soaring tour-de-force as well." --- LIVING BLUES
- "Soul-baring roadhouse blues….top-notch Memphis soul." --- WASHINGTON POST
- "Tommy Castro is a soulful singer and stinging guitarist…gritty, funky, and rocking." --- BOSTON GLOBE
- "Castro is one of the brightest stars in the blues-soul genre. Voracious blues energy and ultimate soul power...impassioned vocals and pure inventiveness in his stellar guitar solos." --- BLUES MUSIC MAGAZINE
- "Funky Southern soul, big city blues and classic rock…silvery guitar licks that simultaneously sound familiar and fresh." ---SAN FRANCISCO CHRONICLE
"We are extremely excited Tommy Castro and The Painkillers chose Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club as one of the venues on their tour. Their new album 'Tommy Castro Presents A Bluesman Came To Town' is awesome!" said Suzanne Bresette, Managing Director of Programming at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club. "Tommy's 7:30 pm show is already sold out and we expect the 10 pm show to be sold out very soon."
Tickets for 6x-Blues Music Award-Winner & Legendary Blues Guitarist & Singer TOMMY CASTRO & THE PAINKILLERS on Saturday March 26 are SOLD OUT for the 7:30 P.M. show. Tickets for the 10 P.M. show are available on the Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club website as well as on Ticketmaster.
Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2022 Schedule of Shows already includes 5 NEA Jazz Masters, 25 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists, 21 Blues Music Award-Winners, and a comprehensive list of talented musicians with 325+ GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them. Visit Jimmy's Online Event Calendar for Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2022 Schedule. Subscribe to Jimmy's Email Newsletter to stay informed on new jazz and blues artist announcements, tickets, special offers, Jimmy's Sunday Jazz Brunch, and much more.
ABOUT JIMMY'S JAZZ & BLUES CLUB
The mission of Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is to provide guests a one-of-a-kind, world-class experience featuring serious jazz and blues music served with exceptional southern-inspired cuisine. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club features a spectacular and visually breathtaking environment engineered to deliver the highest quality acoustics while utilizing state-of-the-art production, sound and lighting technologies. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is located within a beautifully restored 1905 building at 135 Congress Street in the heart of historic downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire. For more information visit http://www.jimmysoncongress.com or follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/JimmysJazzBlues.
Media Contact
Suzanne Bresette, Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club, 888-603-5299, info@jimmysoncongress.com
SOURCE Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club