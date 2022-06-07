6x-GRAMMY® Award Nominated & 12x-Blues Music Award Nominated Singer MARIA MULDAUR will perform at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Friday July 29 at 7:30 P.M. Maria Muldaur joins Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2022 Schedule of Shows which includes 7 NEA Jazz Masters, 35 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists, 33 Blues Music Award-Winners, and a comprehensive list of talented musicians with 450+ GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them. Tickets for MARIA MULDAUR, as well as the current list of 2022 shows, can be found on Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.
PORTSMOUTH, N.H., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features 6x-GRAMMY® Award Nominated & 12x-Blues Music Award Nominated Singer MARIA MULDAUR on Friday July 29 at 7:30 P.M. Maria Muldaur has 3 GRAMMY® Award Nominations for "Best Traditional Blues Album" (2001, 2005, 2018), and 6 Nominations for "Traditional Blues Female Artist of the Year" as well as 4 Nominations for "Acoustic Blues Album of the Year" from the Blues Music Awards.
Maria Muldaur is best known world-wide for her 1974 mega-hit "Midnight at the Oasis," which received a GRAMMY® Award Nomination, and enshrined her forever in the hearts of Baby Boomers everywhere. In the 47 years since "Midnight at the Oasis," Maria has toured extensively worldwide and has recorded 43 solo albums covering all kinds of American Roots Music, including Gospel, R&B, Jazz and Big Band.
- "Don't You Feel My Leg: The Naughty Bawdy Blues of Blue Lu Barker pays tribute to a great New Orleans blues singer and testifies to the vitality and mastery of Maria Muldaur as she continues to mine rich veins of American roots music," raves LIVING BLUES.
- "Consider 'Let's Get Happy Together' a triumph that lives up to its title, " says AMERICAN SONGWRITER.
- "Maria Muldaur...dubbed "The First Lady of Roots Music" for previous albums touching on her wide-ranging influences from blues, country, folk, jazz…" observed AMERICAN BLUES SCENE.
Maria says she has now settled comfortably into her favorite idiom, the Blues. Most recently, in 2018 Maria received another GRAMMY® Award Nomination for "Best Traditional Blues Album of the Year" for 'DON'T YOU FEEL MY LEG ~ The Naughty Bawdy Blues of Blue Lu Barker'. In 2022, Maria received yet another Blues Music Award Nomination for "Acoustic Blues Album of the Year'' for her 2021 Album with Tuba Skinny entitled 'Lets Get Happy Together'.
"We are delighted to have the soulful and masterful voice of Maria Muldaur at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club for a memorable and entertaining night of blues," says Suzanne Bresette, the Managing Director of Programming at Jimmy's Jazz and Blues Club.
Tickets for 6x-GRAMMY Award Nominated & 12x-Blues Music Award Nominated Singer MARIA MULDAUR at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Friday July 29 at 7:30 P.M. are available on the Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Maria Muldaur Event Page.
Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2022 Schedule of Shows currently includes 7 NEA Jazz Masters, 35 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists, 33 Blues Music Award-Winners, and a comprehensive list of talented musicians with 450+ GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them.
ABOUT JIMMY'S JAZZ & BLUES CLUB
The mission of Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is to provide guests a one-of-a-kind, world-class experience featuring serious jazz and blues music served with exceptional southern-inspired cuisine. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club features a spectacular and visually breathtaking environment engineered to deliver the highest quality acoustics while utilizing state-of-the-art production, sound and lighting technologies. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is located within a beautifully restored 1905 building at 135 Congress Street in the heart of historic downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire. For more information visit http://www.jimmysoncongress.com or follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/JimmysJazzBlues.
PRIVATE EVENTS AT JIMMY'S JAZZ & BLUES CLUB
An architecturally breathtaking center of arts and culture in the heart of historic Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club offers a rare and spectacular venue to host important corporate functions, weddings, intimate or large-scale social gatherings, private parties, and memorable celebrations. The team at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club has put their heart and soul into creating a stunning full-service event space with new state-of-the-art production, sound & lighting technologies delivered with outstanding next-level culinary experiences. Our high-touch approach with professional and experienced event staff ensures that everything is tailored to exceed your expectations. To start a conversation about hosting your event at Jimmy's Jazz and Blues Club, please call us at 888-603-5299, email us at events@jimmysoncongress.com, or fill out The Jimmy's Private Event Contact Form.
