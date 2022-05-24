6x-GRAMMY® Award Nominated Pianist & Composer GERALD CLAYTON will perform at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Saturday June 4 at 7:30 P.M. with GRAMMY® Award Nominated Bassist VICENTE ARCHER and GRAMMY® Award Nominated Drummer KENDRICK SCOTT. The Gerald Clayton Trio joins Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2022 Schedule of Shows which includes 7 NEA Jazz Masters, 33 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists, 32 Blues Music Award-Winners, and a comprehensive list of talented musicians with 450+ GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them. Tickets for the GERALD CLAYTON TRIO as well as the current list of 2022 shows can be found on Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.
Gerald Clayton' s debut recording, 'Two Shade' earned a 2010 GRAMMY® Award Nomination for "Best Improvised Jazz Solo" for his arrangement of Cole Porter's "All of You." His composition "Battle Circle" featured on 'The New Song and Dance' received a GRAMMY® Award Nomination for "Best Jazz Instrumental Composition" in 2011. In 2012 & 2013, Clayton earned GRAMMY® Award Nominations for "Best Jazz Instrumental Album" for 'Bond: The Paris Sessions' and 'Life Forum', his second and third album releases. In 2021, Clayton received 2 GRAMMY® Award Nominations for his album 'Happening: Live at the Village Vanguard' for "Best Jazz Instrumental Album" and "Best Improvised Jazz Solo" for his version of Bud Powell's song "Celia."
- "Clayton is showing all the signs of becoming one of the most significant young jazz artists to emerge in the Southland in recent years," remarked the LOS ANGELES TIMES
- "Clayton is one of the most important pianists of his generation," stated JAZZ WEEKLY
- "Clayton's piano contributions, in their wild, free-spilling, lyrical aspiration, are consistently stunning," raves JAZZ TIMES.
The Gerald Clayton Trio includes GRAMMY® Award Nominated Bassist Vicente Archer who has been hailed as one of the most sought-out bassists of his generation. At the age of twenty, while still in college in Boston, he was picked up by acclaimed artists Donald Harrison and Eric Reed to tour. Soon after that he went on to work with a long list of luminaries including Terence Blanchard, Kenny Garrett, Wynton Marsalis, Stanley Jordan, and many more.
The Gerald Clayton Trio also includes GRAMMY® Award Nominated Drummer KENDRICK SCOTT who performed with the Terence Blanchard Quintet on the album 'A Tale of God's Will' (A Requiem for Katrina), which was nominated for 2 GRAMMY® Awards in 2008.
"We are excited to have 6x-GRAMMY® Award Nominated Jazz Pianist Gerald Clayton and his talented trio at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club for a memorable night of outstanding jazz music," says Suzanne Bresette, Managing Director of Programming at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club.
Tickets for 6x-GRAMMY® Award Nominated Pianist & Composer GERALD CLAYTON and his Trio at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Saturday June 4 at 7:30 P.M. are available on the Ticketmaster.
Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2022 Schedule of Shows currently includes 7 NEA Jazz Masters, 33 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists, 32 Blues Music Award-Winners, and a comprehensive list of talented musicians with 450+ GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them. Visit Jimmy's Online Event Calendar for Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2022 Schedule of Shows. Subscribe to Jimmy's Email Newsletter to stay informed on new jazz and blues artist announcements, tickets, special offers, Jimmy's Sunday Jazz Brunch, and much more.
ABOUT JIMMY'S JAZZ & BLUES CLUB
The mission of Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is to provide guests a one-of-a-kind, world-class experience featuring serious jazz and blues music served with exceptional southern-inspired cuisine. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club features a spectacular and visually breathtaking environment engineered to deliver the highest quality acoustics while utilizing state-of-the-art production, sound and lighting technologies. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is located within a beautifully restored 1905 building at 135 Congress Street in the heart of historic downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire. For more information visit http://www.jimmysoncongress.com or follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/JimmysJazzBlues.
PRIVATE EVENTS AT JIMMY'S JAZZ & BLUES CLUB
An architecturally breathtaking center of arts and culture in the heart of historic Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club offers a rare and spectacular venue to host important corporate functions, weddings, intimate or large-scale social gatherings, private parties, and memorable celebrations. The team at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club has put their heart and soul into creating a spectacular full-service event space with new state-of-the-art production, sound & lighting technologies delivered with outstanding next-level culinary experiences. Our high-touch approach with professional and experienced event staff ensures that everything is tailored to exceed your expectations. To start a conversation about hosting your event at Jimmy's Jazz and Blues Club, please call us at 888-603-5299, email us at events@jimmysoncongress.com, or fill out The Jimmy's Private Event Contact Form.
