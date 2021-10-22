PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club will feature 7x-GRAMMY® Award-Winner & 19x-GRAMMY® Nominated Trumpeter and Flugelhornist RANDY BRECKER and his Quintet on Friday, October 22 at 7:30 P.M. Jazz trumpeter and composer Randy Brecker has helped shape the sound of jazz, R&B, and rock for more than four decades. His trumpet and flugelhorn performances have graced hundreds of albums by a wide range of artists from James Taylor, Bruce Springsteen and Parliament/Funkadelic to Frank Sinatra, Steely Dan, Jaco Pastorius and Frank Zappa.
- LOS ANGELES TIMES said of Brecker, "His crisp, clean trumpet sound and decidedly melodic approach combined to offer an entirely delightful musical expression that could well serve as a beacon for contemporary jazz."
- DOWNBEAT MAGAZINE declared, "Since Brecker is a versatile and ubiquitous trumpeter...Brecker has the chops to play it cool or hot, laid-back or virtuosic."
- NEW YORK DAILY NEWS hailed Brecker stating, "He manages to play some of the most marketable easy-listening jazz in the world. But at the same time, he's also able to inject a considerable amount of depth and conviction into his music. The code word is excitement..."
"Randy is one of the great jazz musicians and we are very honored to have him play at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club," said Suzanne Bresette, Managing Director, Programming at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club. "Randy is a brilliant artist who brings his love and passion to every song he plays. We are thrilled to see him grace Jimmy's stage with his outstanding Quintet!"
Tickets for Randy Brecker at Jimmy's Jazz and Blues Club can be found on Ticketmaster.
Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2021 Schedule includes 17 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists and a complete list of Jazz and Blues musicians with 200+ GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them. Visit Jimmy's Online Event Calendar for Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's complete 2021 Schedule. Subscribe to Jimmy's Email Newsletter to stay informed on new jazz and blues artist announcements, tickets, special offers, Jimmy's Sunday Jazz Brunch, and much more.
ABOUT JIMMY'S JAZZ & BLUES CLUB
The mission of Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is to provide guests a one-of-a-kind, world-class experience featuring serious jazz and blues music served with exceptional southern-inspired cuisine. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club features a spectacular and visually breathtaking environment engineered to deliver the highest quality acoustics while utilizing state-of-the-art production, sound and lighting technologies. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is located within a beautifully restored 1905 building at 135 Congress Street in the heart of historic downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire. For more information visit http://www.jimmysoncongress.com.
Media Contact
Suzanne Bresette, Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club, 888-603-5299, info@jimmysoncongress.com
SOURCE Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club