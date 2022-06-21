8x-Blues Music Award Nominated Guitarist, Singer & Songwriter ANA POPOVIC and her 6-piece Band will perform at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Friday August 19 at 7:30 P.M. Ana Popovic joins Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2022 Schedule of Shows which includes 7 NEA Jazz Masters, 37 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists, 35 Blues Music Award-Winners, and a comprehensive list of talented musicians with 500+ GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them. Tickets for ANA POPOVIC, as well as the current list of 2022 shows, can be found on Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events. Ana Popovic's Show Only Has Limited Tickets Remaining.
Ana Popovic recently celebrated 22 years as a touring musician with her last album release being 'Live for LIVE' (2020) - an exciting concert video and live album that demonstrates why she's proudly looking back at a career of thousands of shows worldwide. Popovic's passion on stage is evident and the title sums it up, this IS what she lives for.
Popovic has been nominated for 8 Blues Music Awards, and appeared on the covers of Vintage Guitar and Guitar Player magazine. Her Blues Music Award Nominations include 3x-"Contemporary Blues Female Artist of the Year" and most recently in 2022 "Blues Rock Artist of the Year". Nearly all of Popovic's albums reached the top of the Billboard Blues Charts. She and her phenomenal 6-piece band tour tirelessly, having shared stages with B.B. King, Buddy Guy, Jeff Beck, Joe Bonamassa and many others.
- "Ana Popovic Empowers, Collaborates with Keb Mo, and Ignites Electricity on 'Like it On Top'…Popovic tours with a powerful, horn adorned six piece band…Popovic is a powerful live act," raves GLIDE MAGAZINE.
- "Ana Popovic is a formidable guitarist and a persuasive singer...Like Hendrix, she has an omnivorous approach that draws equally from blues, jazz and rock," boasts DOWNBEAT MAGAZINE.
- "She's a first-rate guitarist…" states ELMORE MAGAZINE.
"Ana Popovic is one of the most celebrated female guitarists and singers in Blues Music and we are thrilled she will be performing at Jimmy's on August 19," says Suzanne Bresette, Managing Director of Programming at Jimmy's Jazz and Blues Club. "Ana thrives on stage with her powerful 6-piece band, so we know it will an amazing night of Blues Music for all in attendance!"
Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2022 Schedule of Shows currently includes 7 NEA Jazz Masters, 37 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists, 35 Blues Music Award-Winners, and a comprehensive list of talented musicians with 500+ GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them.
ABOUT JIMMY'S JAZZ & BLUES CLUB
The mission of Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is to provide guests a one-of-a-kind, world-class experience featuring serious jazz and blues music served with exceptional southern-inspired cuisine. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club features a spectacular and visually breathtaking environment engineered to deliver the highest quality acoustics while utilizing state-of-the-art production, sound and lighting technologies. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is located within a beautifully restored 1905 building at 135 Congress Street in the heart of historic downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire. For more information visit http://www.jimmysoncongress.com or follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/JimmysJazzBlues.
