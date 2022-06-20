8x-Blues Music Award Nominated Master Blues Guitarist, Singer & Songwriter CHRIS CAIN will perform at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Thursday July 14 at 7:30 P.M. Chris Cain joins Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2022 Schedule of Shows which includes 7 NEA Jazz Masters, 37 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists, 34 Blues Music Award-Winners, and a comprehensive list of talented musicians with 500+ GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them. Tickets for CHRIS CAIN, as well as the current list of 2022 shows, can be found on Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.
PORTSMOUTH, N.H., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features 8x-Blues Music Award Nominated Master Blues Guitarist, Singer & Songwriter CHRIS CAIN on Thursday July 14 at 7:30 P.M. Chris Cain is a world-renowned blues guitarist, vocalist and songwriter, with more than three decades of worldwide touring and 15 acclaimed albums.
Chris Cain received 3 Nominations at the 2022 Blues Music Awards - "Blues Guitar Player of the Year"; "Contemporary Blues Album of the Year" (Raisin' Cain); and "Contemporary Blues Male Artist of the Year." Cain also received two Nominations at 2021 Blues Music Awards for "Blues Guitar Player of the Year" and "Contemporary Blues Male Artist of the Year."
- "You may have heard hundreds of blues guitarists but understand that Cain has a unique style meshing jazz and blues with as deep emotional feel as any player," says GLIDE MAGAZINE.
- "Chris Cain is one of the most underrated blues artists alive. Not just as a guitar player, but also as a vocalist," states BLUES ROCK REVIEW.
- "Chris Cain is a hot-shot guitarist and a singer with the maturity of blues masters like Bobby Bland and B.B. King," boasts WASHINGTON POST.
Chris Cain's jazz-informed blues guitar playing is fiery, emotional and always unpredictable. His vocals – gruff, lived-in and powerful – add fuel to the fire. His indelible original songs keep one foot in the blues tradition and both eyes on the future. Both on stage and on albums, the pure joy Cain brings to his playing and singing is palpable, and draws fans even closer in. Cain has earned his reputation as both a dynamic live performer and a musician's musician.
"We are thrilled to have phenomenal blues guitarist Chris Cain perform at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club," says Suzanne Bresette, the Managing Director of Programming at Jimmy's Jazz and Blues Club. "Chris's soulful guitar playing will sound outstanding supported by Jimmy's new state-of-the-art production and sound technologies.
Tickets for 8x-Blues Music Award Nominated Master Blues Guitarist, Singer & Songwriter CHRIS CAIN at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Thursday July 14 at 7:30 P.M. are available on the Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Chris Cain Event Page.
Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2022 Schedule of Shows currently includes 7 NEA Jazz Masters, 37 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists, 34 Blues Music Award-Winners, and a comprehensive list of talented musicians with 500+ GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them.
ABOUT JIMMY'S JAZZ & BLUES CLUB
The mission of Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is to provide guests a one-of-a-kind, world-class experience featuring serious jazz and blues music served with exceptional southern-inspired cuisine. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club features a spectacular and visually breathtaking environment engineered to deliver the highest quality acoustics while utilizing state-of-the-art production, sound and lighting technologies. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is located within a beautifully restored 1905 building at 135 Congress Street in the heart of historic downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire. For more information visit http://www.jimmysoncongress.com or follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/JimmysJazzBlues.
