GRAMMY® Award-Winner & 7x-GRAMMY® Award Nominated Singer & Songwriter PAULA COLE will perform at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Thursday July 23 at 7:30 P.M. Paula Cole joins Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2022 Schedule of Shows which includes 7 NEA Jazz Masters, 35 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists, 33 Blues Music Award-Winners, and a comprehensive list of talented musicians with 450+ GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them. Tickets are SOLD OUT for PAULA COLE, however a current list of 2022 shows can be found on Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.
PORTSMOUTH, N.H., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features GRAMMY® Award-Winner & 7x-GRAMMY® Award Nominated Singer & Songwriter PAULA COLE on Thursday June 23 at 7:30 P.M.
Paula Cole has never been afraid of speaking complex truths. With a musical catalog defined by honest and deeply personal lyrics carried by her powerful, radiant voice, Cole has always had a gift for discerning the underlying humanity in stories from her own life as well as those around her, and channeling those emotional elements into captivating music.
Cole's second album and major-label debut, 'This Fire', with its timeless hits, "Where Have All the Cowboys Gone?" and "I Don't Want to Wait" (later the theme song for hit TV series Dawson's Creek), garnered multiple GRAMMY® Award Nominations. On her latest record, 'American Quilt', Cole has applied this natural insight to American history and musical roots traditions by interpreting a selection of classic songs, each of which provide an entry point for rediscovering the overlooked stories and figures that populate America's interwoven cultural lineage.
"We are thrilled to have the GRAMMY® Award-Winning singer and songwriter Paula Cole perform to a sold out house at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club," said Suzanne Bresette, the Managing Director of Programming at Jimmy's Jazz and Blues Club. "Paula's fans are clearly eager and excited to be able to see her perform at Jimmy's!"
Tickets for GRAMMY® Award-Winner & 7x-GRAMMY® Award Nominated Singer & Songwriter PAULA COLE at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Friday July 29 at 7:30 P.M. are SOLD OUT.
Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2022 Schedule of Shows currently includes 7 NEA Jazz Masters, 35 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists, 33 Blues Music Award-Winners, and a comprehensive list of talented musicians with 450+ GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them. Visit Jimmy's Event Calendar for Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2022 Schedule of Shows. Subscribe to Jimmy's Email Newsletter to stay informed on new jazz and blues artist announcements, tickets, special offers, Jimmy's Sunday Jazz Brunch, and much more.
ABOUT JIMMY'S JAZZ & BLUES CLUB
The mission of Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is to provide guests a one-of-a-kind, world-class experience featuring serious jazz and blues music served with exceptional southern-inspired cuisine. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club features a spectacular and visually breathtaking environment engineered to deliver the highest quality acoustics while utilizing state-of-the-art production, sound and lighting technologies. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is located within a beautifully restored 1905 building at 135 Congress Street in the heart of historic downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire. For more information visit http://www.jimmysoncongress.com or follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/JimmysJazzBlues.
PRIVATE EVENTS AT JIMMY'S JAZZ & BLUES CLUB
An architecturally breathtaking center of arts and culture in the heart of historic Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club offers a rare and spectacular venue to host important corporate functions, weddings, intimate or large-scale social gatherings, private parties, and memorable celebrations. The team at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club has put their heart and soul into creating a spectacular full-service event space with new state-of-the-art production, sound & lighting technologies delivered with outstanding next-level culinary experiences. Our high-touch approach with professional and experienced event staff ensures that everything is tailored to exceed your expectations. To start a conversation about hosting your event at Jimmy's Jazz and Blues Club, please call us at 888-603-5299, email us at events@jimmysoncongress.com, or fill out The Jimmy's Private Event Contact Form.
Media Contact
Suzanne Bresette, Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club, 888-603-5299, info@jimmysoncongress.com
SOURCE Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club