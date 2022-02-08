NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...ICY SPOTS ON AREA ROADS THIS MORNING... With the freezing of standing water on area roads, as well as some patchy freezing fog, there may be some icy spots on area roads this morning. This will be especially true for secondary and untreated roads. Exercise caution when traveling this morning.