PORTSMOUTH, N.H., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features GRAMMY® Award-Winning Singer & Songwriter MARC COHN on Thursday March 24 at 7:30 P.M. After winning a GRAMMY® Award for his soulful ballad "Walking in Memphis," Marc Cohn solidified his place as one of this generation's most compelling singer-songwriters, combining the precision of a brilliant tunesmith with the passion of a great soul man. Rooted in the rich ground of American rhythm and blues, soul and gospel and possessed of a deft storyteller's pen, Marc Cohn weaves vivid, detailed, often drawn-from-life tales that evoke some of our most universal human feelings: love, hope, faith, joy, heartbreak.
Cohn followed up his platinum-selling debut album with two more releases in the 1990s, at which point Time Magazine called him "one of the honest, emotional voices we need in this decade" and Bonnie Raitt declared, "Marc is one of the most soulful, talented artists I know. I love his songs, he's an incredible singer, and I marvel at his ability to mesmerize every audience he plays for." About his album 'Listening Booth: 1970', a collection of reimagined classics from that seminal year in music, Rolling Stone said, "Cohn has one of rock's most soulful croons – a rich, immediately recognizable tenor that makes these songs his own."
"Marc Cohn's soulful singing and songwriting combined with our new state-of-the-art production, sound and lighting technologies will make for an exceptional musical experience for everyone in attendance," said Suzanne Bresette, Managing Director of Programming at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club. "Marc is a extremely talented musician and we look forward to welcoming him to Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club with a fully sold out show!"
Tickets for GRAMMY® Award-Winning Singer & Songwriter MARC COHN on Thursday March 24 at 7:30 P.M. are SOLD OUT.
Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2022 Schedule of Shows currently includes 5 NEA Jazz Masters, 27 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists, 23 Blues Music Award-Winners, and a comprehensive list of talented musicians with 350+ GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them. Visit Jimmy's Online Event Calendar for Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2022 Schedule. Subscribe to Jimmy's Email Newsletter to stay informed on new jazz and blues artist announcements, tickets, special offers, Jimmy's Sunday Jazz Brunch, and much more.
ABOUT JIMMY'S JAZZ & BLUES CLUB
The mission of Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is to provide guests a one-of-a-kind, world-class experience featuring serious jazz and blues music served with exceptional southern-inspired cuisine. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club features a spectacular and visually breathtaking environment engineered to deliver the highest quality acoustics while utilizing state-of-the-art production, sound and lighting technologies. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is located within a beautifully restored 1905 building at 135 Congress Street in the heart of historic downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire. For more information visit http://www.jimmysoncongress.com or follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/JimmysJazzBlues.
