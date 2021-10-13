PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club announces NEA Jazz Master & Master Saxophonist CHARLES LLOYD playing with 6x-GRAMMY® Nominated Pianist GERALD CLAYTON, Multi-GRAMMY® Nominated Drummer ERIC HARLAND, and Talented Bassist HARISH RAGHAVAN on October 29, 30 and 31.
NEA Jazz Master & Master Saxophonist CHARLES LLOYD, now in his eighth decade, has never sounded better. The depth of his sound reflects a lifetime of experience. Charles Lloyd concerts and recordings are events of pristine beauty and elegance, full of intensely felt emotion and passion that touches deep inside the heart. This is not entertainment, but the powerful uncorrupted expression of beauty through music.
- JAZZWISE said this of Master Saxophonist Charles Lloyd, "Lloyd is one of the greats, rather like Joan Miro in modern art, he has no peer save himself. Music of total transport and delight."
- THE NEW YORK TIMES stated, "Mr. Lloyd has come up with a strange and beautiful distillation of the American experience, part abandoned and wild, part immensely controlled and sophisticated."
6x-GRAMMY® Nominated Pianist GERALD CLAYTON searches for honest expression in every note he plays. Expansion has become part of Clayton's artistic identity. His GRAMMY® Nominations include "Best Improvised Jazz Solo" as well as "Best Jazz Instrumental Composition" and "Best Jazz Instrumental Album".
Multi-GRAMMY® Nominated Drummer ERIC HARLAND is the most in-demand drummer of his generation. He has already been featured on over 400 recordings with various artists.
Bassist HARISH RAGHAVAN appears regularly on the international festival circuit, including throughout more than 100 countries on nearly every continent. THE NEW YORK TIMES called Raghavan, "One of the most exciting young bassists in jazz."
"Charles Lloyd is a legendary saxophone player. He is one of the greatest jazz musicians alive today and we are so excited he is performing at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club with such a talented group of jazz artists," said Suzanne Bresette, Managing Director, Programming at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club. "Gerald Clayton is exceptional - he will be Jimmy's third GRAMMY® Nominated Pianist to play our new Steinway & Sons Piano - and our audiences are enthusiastically waiting for this jazz foursome to put on an outstanding show!"
Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2021 Schedule now includes 17 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists and a list of Jazz and Blues musicians with over 150+ GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them.
ABOUT JIMMY'S JAZZ & BLUES CLUB
The mission of Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is to provide guests a one-of-a-kind, world-class experience featuring serious jazz and blues music served with exceptional southern-inspired cuisine. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club features a spectacular and visually breathtaking environment engineered to deliver the highest quality acoustics while utilizing state-of-the-art production, sound and lighting technologies. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is located within a beautifully restored 1905 building at 135 Congress Street in the heart of historic downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire. For more information visit http://www.jimmysoncongress.com.
