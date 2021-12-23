PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club features Steinway Artist & 5x-GRAMMY® Award Nominated Pianist & Composer CHRISTIAN SANDS on Thursday January 6 at 7:30 P.M. Wynton Marsalis once called pianist Christian Sands a "jazz star of the future," and that future has arrived. Sands' latest album - 'Be Water' (2020) - was nominated for a 2021 GRAMMY® Award for "Best Instrumental Composition."
Christian Sands is an emerging jazz force. His abundant piano technique perfectly matches his conception, accomplishing a much deeper musical goal: a fresh look at the entire language of jazz. Whether it's stride, swing, bebop, progressive, fusion, Brazilian or Afro-Cuban, Sands develops the past while providing unusual and stimulating vehicles for the present…and for the future. He expresses himself through an extensive vocabulary of patterns, textures and structures, all the while maintaining a strong sense of understatement, sensitivity, taste and swing — hallmarks for as long as he has been playing.
- THE NEW YORK TIMES declares, "…Christian Sands plays with a restrained touch and a rolling command across the entire keyboard."
- DOWNBEAT MAGAZINE states, "…few of his peers have so many achievements to contemplate: piano prodigy at the age of four, leading gigs at 12 and playing with masters like Billy Taylor, Oscar Peterson and Herbie Hancock during his teens."
- ALL ABOUT JAZZ raves, "Though he really made his debut as leader at thirteen on 'Footprints' (Stanza, 2002), Sands' growth has been exponential, and on full public display since leaving puberty. 'Be Water' is his latest giant step forward, encompassing not only our shared experience and imagination but our humanity too, and that is a triumph no matter what age you are or find yourself in."
"We are thrilled to have Steinway Artist and Multi-GRAMMY® Award Nominated Pianist Christian Sands open our 2022 season," stated Suzanne Bresette, Managing Director of Programming at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club. "Christian's most recent GRAMMY® Award nominated album - 'Be Water' (2020) - is stunning. We look forward to having it performed live on the Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club stage to an extremely passionate jazz audience."
Tickets for Steinway Artist & 5x-GRAMMY® Award Nominated Pianist & Composer CHRISTIAN SANDS on Thursday January 6 at 7:30 P.M. at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club can be purchased on Ticketmaster.
Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's initial 2022 Schedule of Shows already includes 20 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists, 15 Blues Music Award-Winners, and a comprehensive list of talented musicians with 250+ GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them. Visit Jimmy's Online Event Calendar for Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's initial 2022 Schedule. Subscribe to Jimmy's Email Newsletter to stay informed on new jazz and blues artist announcements, tickets, special offers, Jimmy's Sunday Jazz Brunch, and much more.
ABOUT JIMMY'S JAZZ & BLUES CLUB
The mission of Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is to provide guests a one-of-a-kind, world-class experience featuring serious jazz and blues music served with exceptional southern-inspired cuisine. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club features a spectacular and visually breathtaking environment engineered to deliver the highest quality acoustics while utilizing state-of-the-art production, sound and lighting technologies. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is located within a beautifully restored 1905 building at 135 Congress Street in the heart of historic downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire. For more information visit http://www.jimmysoncongress.com or follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/JimmysJazzBlues.
Media Contact
Suzanne Bresette, Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club, 888-603-5299, info@jimmysoncongress.com
SOURCE Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club