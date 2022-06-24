World-Renowned Bassist, Singer & Songwriter TAL WILKENFELD and her Band perform at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Thursday July 7 at 7:30 P.M. Tal Wilkenfeld joins Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2022 Schedule of Shows which includes 7 NEA Jazz Masters, 37 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists, 35 Blues Music Award-Winners, and a comprehensive list of talented musicians with 500+ GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them. Tickets for TAL WILKENFELD, as well as the current list of 2022 shows, can be found on Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.
PORTSMOUTH, N.H., June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features World-Renowned Bassist, Singer & Songwriter TAL WILKENFELD and her Band on Thursday July 7 at 7:30 P.M.
Tal Wilkenfeld has been called by Rolling Stone "a formidable singer-songwriter" with skills on par with her legend in the making musicianship. Sting declared she is "an amazing bassist." Her most recent album "Love Remains" debuted at #1 on the Billboard Heatseekers Chart and Billboard's review declared she is "a rich, expressive singer" and Paste Magazine stated the album is "outstanding by all accounts."
In 2019, Wilkenfeld was featured on the cover of Bass Player Magazine. Having performed as a Bassist with Jeff Beck, Mick Jagger, Prince, The Allman Brothers, David Gilmour, Herbie Hancock, Chick Corea, Sting, Macy Gray, Lee Ritenour, Bob Weir, Billy Gibbons, The Who, Buddy Guy, and many more, Tal's experiences playing with the greats has inspired her to hone her craft as an artist in her own right. With few models of an instrumentalist turned singer-songwriter, Tal has broken extraordinary new ground.
- "Wilkenfeld, who has played bass for a number of the greats, learned early on at the direction of the masters and has since grown to become one herself," raves AMERICAN SONGWRITER.
- "Tal Wilkenfeld's singing can invoke pure rapture... and she is clearly using that attribute to become a skillful vocalist…" says ALL ABOUT JAZZ.
- "The Australian-born musician, who initially garnered acclaim via her stellar bass guitar playing with Jeff Beck and work with the likes of Herbie Hancock and Prince, has re-emerged as a potent singer and songwriter," states RELIX.
"We are thrilled to have immensely talented bassist, singer, and songwriter Tal Wilkenfeld perform at Jimmy's," says Suzanne Bresette, Managing Director of Programming at Jimmy's Jazz and Blues Club. "Tal is an outstanding musician and we look forward to her putting on a riveting show at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club for all her fans!"
Tickets for World-Renowned Bassist, Singer & Songwriter TAL WILKENFELD and her Band at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Thursday July 7 at 7:30 P.M. are available on the Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Tal Wilkenfeld Event Page.
Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2022 Schedule of Shows currently includes 7 NEA Jazz Masters, 37 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists, 35 Blues Music Award-Winners, and a comprehensive list of talented musicians with 500+ GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them. Visit Jimmy's Online Event Calendar for Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2022 Schedule of Shows. Subscribe to Jimmy's Email Newsletter to stay informed on new jazz and blues artist announcements, tickets, special offers, Jimmy's Sunday Jazz Brunch, and much more.
ABOUT JIMMY'S JAZZ & BLUES CLUB
The mission of Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is to provide guests a one-of-a-kind, world-class experience featuring serious jazz and blues music served with exceptional southern-inspired cuisine. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club features a spectacular and visually breathtaking environment engineered to deliver the highest quality acoustics while utilizing state-of-the-art production, sound and lighting technologies. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is located within a beautifully restored 1905 building at 135 Congress Street in the heart of historic downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire. For more information visit http://www.jimmysoncongress.com or follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/JimmysJazzBlues.
PRIVATE EVENTS AT JIMMY'S JAZZ & BLUES CLUB
An architecturally breathtaking center of arts and culture in the heart of historic Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club offers a rare and spectacular venue to host important corporate functions, weddings, intimate or large-scale social gatherings, private parties, and memorable celebrations. The team at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club has put their heart and soul into creating a stunning full-service event space with new state-of-the-art production, sound & lighting technologies delivered with outstanding next-level culinary experiences. Our high-touch approach with professional and experienced event staff ensures that everything is tailored to exceed your expectations. To start a conversation about hosting your event at Jimmy's Jazz and Blues Club, please call us at 888-603-5299, email us at events@jimmysoncongress.com, or fill out The Jimmy's Private Event Contact Form.
Media Contact
Suzanne Bresette, Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club, 888-603-5299, events@jimmysoncongress.com
SOURCE Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club