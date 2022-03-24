NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In what will be its first entry into Westchester County, Joe Coffee, the popular New York City-based collection of award-winning cafes, is opening a location at Stella, the new mixed-use residential tower in the heart of Downtown New Rochelle, NY,
The new Joe Coffee will be located in the lobby of Stella, where it will offer a full menu of hot and cold beverages and light fare. Officially opening this summer at 10 Le Count Place, the cafe will be open seven days a week from 7 am – 6 pm.
Joe Coffee's signature house coffee, The Daily, will be available on drip, with its signature espresso, The Waverly -- named for their first cafe in Manhattan's Greenwich Village -- serving as the base for their espresso drinks.
In addition to its classic house offerings, Joe Coffee will serve a daily rotating Featured Single Origin drip coffee, selected from a curated roster of seasonal, single origin roasts, as well as a specialty seasonal beverage, developed through an internal barista competition.
Joe Coffee will also serve a range of other drinks such as matcha, turmeric, and chai lattes. Light fare perfect for breakfast or an afternoon snack will be available, while a wine and beer menu will be introduced later this year.
Founded in 2003 by Jonathan Rubinstein and his family in the heart of Manhattan's West Village, Joe Coffee currently operates 24 cafes in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens and roasts all of their own coffee at their roastery in Long Island City. With a keen focus on people and hospitality, each Joe Coffee location serves as a pillar of community and is a reflection of every unique neighborhood of which they are a part. Joe Coffee is the choice coffee purveyor of many of the country's most esteemed restaurants and cafes.
"For many years we have wanted to expand into Westchester and continued to look for the perfect city where our coffee, brand, and focus on community would be embraced. When we explored New Rochelle and saw this beautiful property, we knew we had found the right place," said Jonathan Rubinstein, founder and CEO of Joe Coffee.
"We look forward to welcoming Joe Coffee to Stella. This is a wonderful addition to the luxury amenities we now offer at Stella. It is also great news for Downtown New Rochelle with its many excellent restaurants and shops," said Laura Ali, Property Manager at Stella.
Joe Coffee is the latest fabulous amenity at Stella, a 28-story tower featuring 380 elegantly designed apartments with sweeping views of the Long Island Sound. Luxury amenities include a lobby cafe with seating and a co-working area; rooftop bar lounge with a wide screen TV and pool table; chef demonstration kitchen; state-of-the art Fitness Center with two private fitness studios, virtual fitness classes and outdoor access; children's playroom with reading nook; co-working lounge with conference table; bicycle storage; and pet spa. Residents enjoy the convenience of indoor covered parking with available electric charging stations.
Stella also boasts an outdoor rooftop pool on the 26th floor with sun loungers where residents can enjoy the stunning panoramic views. There is also a rooftop deck with BBQ grills and al fresco dining, a landscaped terrace with loungers, and an outdoor pet play area.
Stella, which is being developed by LMXD and Wilder Balter Partners, Inc., is comprised of studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments. Gross monthly rents for the market rate residences start around $2,000 per month. More than 60 percent of the apartments have been leased in less than six months.
For more information, visit the offsite Leasing Gallery located right next to Stella at 451 Main Street, New Rochelle or visit http://www.rentstella.com
Exclusive marketing and leasing are being handled by The Marketing Directors.
