LOS ANGELES, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Johnny's West Adams is bringing live music in a casual, intimate outdoor environment to Los Angeles' West Adams neighborhood. Grab a bite from Johnny's, a drink from the Bar at Johnny's, take a seat on the patio and enjoy the tunes of renowned Los Angeles keyboardist Jeff Babko and a collection of the Southland's finest musicians every Friday night, from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. starting May 21, 2021 and continuing through the summer on Johnny's West Adams outdoor stage.
This "omakase" musical experience will launch with Jeff Babko on keys, joined by Greg "Gee Mack" Dalton on guitar, Steve Ferrone on drums, and Sean Hurley on bass. The quartet promises to "light up the evening sky with some soul and funk sounds."
You've heard their sounds before; Ferrone kept the beat for the Average White Band, Chaka Khan (that's him on "I'm Every Woman") and Duran Duran, playing on countless hit records before joining Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers for a 22-year tenure in 1994. "Gee Mack" Dalton has been funkifying Southern California for decades, both with his Polyester Players band and at countless gigs as a mainstay under his own name, along with backing up Cheryl Lynn, En Vogue and producing The Whispers. Hurley, the very name behind his own signature Fender P-Bass, is one of the most in demand bassists touring, on records and movie soundtracks, as a long-time member of John Mayer's touring and recording band, as well as recording with the likes of Lana Del Rey and Alicia Keys.
Finally, your host, Jeff Babko has been a member of the Jimmy Kimmel Live house band since the show's debut over 18 years ago, toured with Sheryl Crow & James Taylor, and is a featured performer in the Netflix movies "Wine Country" and Steve Martin & Martin Short: "An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life." He's been a member of Meters' drummer Zigaboo Modeliste's funk band (with Gee Mack) and recorded with Frank Ocean and Smokey Robinson, as well as on the scores to "Superbad", "The 40 Year Old Virgin," "Hot Tub Time Machine," "Get Hard," "Daddy's Home," and countless others.
Collectively, this band will bring a special blend of grooves and soul to add to the special recipes and space that makes Johnny's West Adams an L.A. destination.
Who: Jeff Babko with Greg "Gee Mack" Dalton on guitar, Steve Ferrone on drums, and Sean Hurley on bass
What: Live Music Friday Nights at Johnny's West Adams/Free
When: Every Friday night from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m., beginning May 21, 2021 through summer
For updates follow Johnny's on Instagram at @johnnyswestadams.
Where:
Johnny's West Adams – Outdoor Stage
4327 West Adams
Los Angeles, CA 90018
Menu and additional venue info at: http://www.johnnyswestadams.com
